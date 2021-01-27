As requested by the applicant, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors tabled a request to rezone nearly 27 acres for a Volvo tractor-trailer sales lot and repair shop located off Interstate 81.
Ed Blackwell, who represents the applicant, told supervisors Wednesday that the request to table was due to “issues with the seller at this time.”
The applicant, Mike Nacarato, was not present during Wednesday’s meeting.
Supervisors continued to hold a public hearing for the rezoning request for the property off the intersection of Walton Way and Friedens Church Road, but only Blackwell spoke.
The request went before the county’s Planning Commission on Jan. 5, and was unanimously recommended for approval.
The request will remain tabled until the applicant notifies the board he is ready to seek action.
— Staff Report
