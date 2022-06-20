The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will consider adopting a $448 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year at its meeting Wednesday.
The proposal, according to County Administrator Stephen King, “reflects the long-range vision set forth in the county’s comprehensive plan, addresses the strategic direction and issues identified in the capital improvement plan and provides a sound financial plan to support the missions of Rockingham County development.”
A public hearing for the proposed budget was held April 13, when the Board of Supervisors also set the real estate tax rate at 68 cents for every $100 of assessed value.
Since that meeting, the commonwealth released budget estimates that changed the revenue for the fiscal year, which begins July 1, county officials said.
Budget Details
The proposal includes $2.5 million more for Rockingham County Public Schools than the current fiscal year, for a total of more than $70 million.
A 5% cost of living adjustment is also included for all county employees.
Fifteen additional fire and rescue employees are included in the proposal to staff the new North Area Response Station that will open this fall. The proposal also establishes a new apparatus replacement fund to avoid borrowing and “pay as you go” funding for major equipment purchases such as fire engines, ambulances and cardiac monitors, county officials said.
Under the county’s capital improvement plan, the budget includes $2.5 million to renovate and expand the Elkton Rescue Station. In 2021, Rockingham County took over the rescue squad and apparatus when the Elkton Volunteer Rescue Squad dissolved.
The sheriff’s office will add one new road deputy and a jail deputy, according to the new budget.
Starting pay for all fire and rescue technicians, jail deputy sheriffs and road deputy sheriffs is increased to $42,000.
This year, Rockingham County contracted Pearson’s Appraisers to complete the county’s reassessment of property values. The budget includes $250,000 to upgrade the county’s current assessment software to bring the reassessment process back in-house for the next reassessment in 2026.
The addition of a deputy finance director, deputy public works director and administrative assistant in community development is included in the proposed budget.
There are no proposed increases to water and sewer rates.
At an April 27 meeting, supervisors voted to remove the county’s vehicle license fee. The annual license fee was $20 for all cars, trucks and buses, and $7.50 for motorcycles.
The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will consider the budget at its meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Rockingham County Administration Center, 20 E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.