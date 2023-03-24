Although Rockingham County's budget presentation won't take place until April 26, the board of supervisors on Wednesday kept its tax rates the same for the rest of the calendar year.
Assistant County Administrator Trish Davidson said the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 does not include a change to tax rates.
Davidson said that adopting the tax rates Wednesday will give Treasurer Todd Garber ample time to complete the billing process, so taxpayers have time for the June 5 real estate tax collection date.
The real estate tax rate is 68 cents for every $100 of assessed value, and the personal property tax rate is $3 for every $100 of assessed value. For vehicles, the rate is $2.65, and it's also $2.65 for motor homes only. The machinery and tools tax rate is $2.55, the merchants capital rate is 87 cents, and the agricultural equipment rate is 44 cents. The rate for manufactured homes is 68 cents, and the aircraft tax rate is 44 cents.
Supervisors also unanimously awarded a design-build contract to Harman Construction for the Elkton Emergency Response Station, for an amount not to exceed $4.8 million.
Harman Construction was the only bidder, Davidson said.
Transportation Feasibility Study
Supervisors also authorized staff to proceed with a letter of support for a feasibility study on transportation in the county, as requested by a nonprofit, volunteer-led group named Valley Interfaith Action.
Nancy Hopkins-Gariss, a member of Valley Interfaith Action, told the board that accessible, affordable transportation is an issue in the county.
The first step to addressing the issue, Hopkins-Gariss said, is applying for a feasibility study with the state's department of rail and public transit, which would produce a needs analysis and a recommendation for service. Valley Interfaith Action is committed to raising the $25,000 needed for the study, Hopkins-Gariss said, but an endorsement letter from the county is also required.
In response to a question from Supervisor Sallie Wolfe-Garrison, Katie Cohen, lead organizer of Valley Interfaith Action, said there would be a follow-up conversation with state officials next month, and that they'd apply for the study in May. Cohen said they'd hope to begin the study in July.
County resident Lisa Will and her son, Chase, said they were in support of feasibility study. Chase, a young adult with down syndrome, works at COSTCO, but sometimes getting him to work can be difficult. Their family, and others, would benefit from having a door-to-door transportation system, like Valley Interfaith Action proposed.
Dayton business owner Nadia Dames described the same situation she mentioned during Valley Interfaith Action's kickoff Tuesday, where one of her employees walked miles on Va. 42 in order to get to work. A better transportation system, Dames said, would benefit residents and the local economy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.