All voters in Rockingham County will receive an updated voter notification letter, even if their address has not changed.
According to Lisa Gooden, Rockingham County voter registrar, the letters are based on the recent redistricting process. Gooden said the letter replaces previous voter “cards” and may be used as identification when voting.
Some voters will notice their Virginia Senate and House of Delegates district numbers have changed, and some polling places have moved.
A Republican Party primary is scheduled for June 21 and will involve all county voting precincts. According to a sample ballot, voters will pick between Ben Cline and Merritt Hale for the 6th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
In November, the towns of Bridgewater, Dayton, Elkton, Grottoes, Mount Crawford and Timberville will hold elections for town councils.
Precinct Changes
The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approved precinct changes at its meeting March 9.
According to county documents, precinct changes will impact about 8,377 registered voters.
Countywide elections are separated into districts. According to county documents, the proposed district boundary moves a small portion of the Hinton area into District 2, and areas east of Grottoes to the Augusta County line into District 5.
A new voting precinct, named Deep Run, includes the area east of Grottoes to the Augusta County line. Gooden said this area was formerly in District 3, and was moved to District 5 to avoid a split precinct due to new House of Delegates lines and to balance the population as a result of the 2020 census.
Deep Run voters will cast ballots at South River Elementary School in Grottoes.
Hinton-area voters in the Ottobine precinct, who reside near Clover Hill Road and West Dry Run River Road to Slab Road, will be moved to the Silver Lake precinct in District 2.
This change balances the population from the 2020 census and redistricting process.
Voters who were previously in the Tenth Legion precinct will be grouped with voters in the Lacey Spring precinct in District 1, and vote at Lacey Spring Elementary School.
A new precinct was created in District 1 that merges voters from precinct 107-Plains — county voters only — and 108-Little North Mountain. The new 106-Lone Pine precinct will hold voting at John C. Myers Elementary School in Broadway.
In District 3, the Port Republic precinct includes voters from Cross Keys and Port Republic, with voting at the Cross Keys Ruritan Hall.
Voters in the Melrose precinct in District 3 will vote at the Mount Tabor Family Life Center, located at the Mount Tabor United Methodist Church.
About Redistricting
Rockingham County’s redistricting reduces the number of precincts in the county from 31 to 29, according to county officials.
Gooden said the Rockingham County Electoral Board worked to consolidate some precincts to reduce voter confusion.
Typically, redistricting is done every 10 years, and districts must be drawn using census data.
Districts must be equal in population, or within a standard deviation of 5% or less. Districts cannot be drawn to discriminate based on race, and must be contiguous and compact.
