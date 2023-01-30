The comic strip posted next to Terri Perry’s desk is one she said is fitting.
In the picture, a man approaches a woman sitting at her office desk, and he says, “Uhhh ... ‘Scuse me Lora, I know yer busy, but my rump caught on fire and I’m not quite sure what to do...”
The woman, while on her computer, hands him a fire extinguisher while she continues work.
Perry, Rockingham County’s technology director, said she was given the comic years ago and has kept it ever since — “I know how to put out a fire,” she said. “It’s a highly appropriate comic.”
After a 30-year career with Rockingham County, with 27 of those years spent working in the technology department and 11 as its director, Perry is retiring Jan. 31.
“I didn’t have a need to look for anything else,” she said. “I like my job.”
‘Never Boring’
Perry said when she first started, Rockingham County didn’t have internet connection or email, and that some employees had computers, but not a lot.
Over time, the technology department went from a 5-person to a 12-person department, she said. In 27 years, it has added hundreds of users and devices, including iPads and cell phones.
“Everyone’s position has evolved,” Perry said.
The job is stressful, but it’s rewarding, Perry said. One of the more recent changes is cybersecurity — something she said can keep her up at night.
“It’s truly scary when you hear governments are targets,” she said.
Through all the changes, Perry said she was grateful to work with the support of county leadership. While looking back at her department’s old staff reports to the Board of Supervisors, she said she was surprised at all the work her staff was doing constantly.
Perry said that while her job can be extremely demanding, she’s never found a job that she’d rather have.
“One thing about this job is — it’s never boring,” she said.
Looking to the future
Perry said she will miss the people she’s worked with and for over the years. While her job is mostly behind the scenes, she’s still been able to develop a relationship with Rockingham County residents.
“Personally, I’ve become a better leader and that has helped me in other aspects of life,” she said.
Looking back, she said one of the hardest things her department had to overcome was the COVID-19 pandemic, and the county’s response to it. She said her department stuck together to keep county government functioning.
“I think that exhausted a lot of people,” Perry said. “Our staff came together and worked hard.”
In retirement, she said she’s looking forward to going on road trips with her husband, who retired last year.
She said she’s leaving the department in good hands, as Michael Bowen, deputy director of technology, will take the reins. She said it will be a really good transition.
“This has been a good job to have for 30 years,” Perry said.
