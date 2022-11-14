Vanessa Breeden-Pisner remembers her first time seeing a roller derby match. She was a lifelong skater and was invited to the first ever match of the Rocktown Rollers based out of Harrisonburg over a decade ago.
Breeden-Pisner said she was hooked from that moment and that she “immediately signed up for recruitment.”
Breeden-Pisner’s skating name is A.K.A. V and she is a co-captain of the Rocktown Rollers, who met for a tournament at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds on Saturday. It was the first meeting and tournament since early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 200 people were in attendance at any given time throughout the day. The tournament was attended by hosts, the Rocktown Rollers, Ghost Fleet Roller Derby out of Virginia Beach, River City Roller Derby out of Richmond and the Dominion Derby Girls out of Hampton.
So how does a roller derby tournament work? There were four bouts. The Rocktown Rollers played Ghost Fleet Roller Derby first. River City Roller Derby played the Dominion Derby girls following. The next bout featured the two teams that lost in the first and second bout. The final board was the championship featuring the winners of the first and second bout.
The Rocktown Rollers played River City Roller Derby in the championship and Ghost Fleet Roller Derby played the Dominion Derby Girls in the consolation round. Ghost Fleet Roller Derby defeated the Dominion Derby Girls 143 to 117.
The Rocktown Rollers took second place to River City Roller Derby.
Play is broken into two 30-minute periods, and within those periods, into units of play called “jams,” which last up to two minutes. There are 30 seconds between each jam.
During a jam, each team fields up to five skaters — four blockers and one jammer, who wears a star helmet cover.
The two jammers start each jam behind the pack and score a point for every opposing blocker they lap each lap. Because they start behind the pack, they must get through the pack, then all the way around the track to be eligible to score points on the opposing blockers.
Play that is unsafe or illegal may result in a skater being assessed a penalty, which is served by sitting in the penalty box for 30 seconds of jam time.
The team with the most points at the end of the game wins.
There are a lot of aspects to roller derby that make it unique, said Breeden-Pisner. “It’s the perfect sport,” she said. Skating provides great physical exercise, the strategy keeps your mind strong, she said, but the most important aspect is the family one.
Beth Van Pelt, co-captain along with Breeden-Pisner for the Rocktown Rollers, agreed.
“I’m friends with all of the people I’m skating against. We love each other,” said Van Pelt, aka Basset Case.
For that reason and so many others, the pandemic, which shut down practice and matches for roller derby, was hard on the Rocktown Rollers.
“They are like my second family and it’s so great to be back,” Van Pelt said.
The pandemic hurt the Rocktown Rollers’ numbers but they are slowly building back. The Rocktown Rollers accept members of all skill level and will train members to get where they need to be to compete, Van Pelt said.
