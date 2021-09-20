ELKTON – Terry Addington wasn’t looking for anything in particular when she found her way to the Route 340 Yard Sale on Saturday, but she returned home with new treasures.
Two green sponges, a 3D-printed heart and a few knickknacks later, Addington, of Ruckersville, found her goldmine in the parking lot of Elkton Middle School.
And although it was her first time partaking in the annual Route 340 Yard Sale, Addington said she will consider coming out again next year.
“It’s been nice so far,” she said. “Everyone has been friendly and it’s a gorgeous day.”
On Saturday, hundreds of people spent their day driving along U.S. 340 to search for yard sale signs stationed on the side of the road. On the highway running along the eastern portion of the Shenandoah Valley, there were plenty of stops to be taken between Waynesboro and Luray.
The event, organized by nonprofit civic organization Elkton Progressive Improvement Committee, lasted from 6 a.m. to noon. Items found throughout the day included clothes, antiques, furniture, books, collectible items and toys.
All homeowners and community members were allowed to participate in the mega yard sale event, and if a resident didn’t live along U.S. 340, the town of Elkton had a back-up plan.
For the first time in Route 340 Yard Sale’s existence, residents could reserve a spot at Elkton Middle School and the Elkton Area Community Center to be a part of the sale. The change allowed Heather Diehl, of Port Republic, to set up a few tables filled with children’s clothing and sell items.
Diehl said Saturday was not only the first time she had sold items at the Route 340 Yard Sale, but also the first time she participated in the event.
“It’s been really good so far,” she said. “Everyone is friendly and I am able to relieve some of my kid’s stuff and de-bulk.”
Diehl’s sister, Teresa Lam, of Elkton, said she was worried traffic would be slim due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but was happy to see her expectations were not met.
“It’s been a good amount of people today,” Lam said.
Stationed at the Elkton Area Community Center, visitors were able to drive past the various sellers to see if anything sparked their interest before parking their car.
Diehl said the crowd began to pick up shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday and by 9:30 a.m., a majority of her larger items, such as a bassinet and a baby play yard, had been sold.
“I definitely see myself signing up again next year,” she said.
EACC Director Samantha Brown said 16 community center vendor spaces were sold prior to Saturday and turnout was good throughout the day.
Brown said what made the Route 340 Yard Sale significant is how it brings multiple communities together for one day.
“It draws people not from Elkton into our community and they get to see what we have to offer in the town,” she said.
Diehl said at one point she had a customer from Waynesboro stop by her table and scope out her items.
Sonnet Dibb traveled down from the town of Shenandoah to do some light shopping with her daughter, Molly Dibb.
Before leaving the yard sale set up at Elkton Middle School, Molly Dibb was able to find a Virginia Tech sweatshirt and Sonnet Dibb found a porcelain doll.
Sonnet Dibb said the Route 340 Yard Sale provides an opportunity for those in need of particular items to obtain them while on a budget.
“A lot of us live in rural areas, so we don’t have the opportunity to sell stuff like this,” she said. “It’s a fun tradition and it’s fun treasure hunting.”
