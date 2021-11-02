VERONA — Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, appears to have once again pulled out a victory over Democrat Jennifer Kitchen on Tuesday for the 25th House of Delegates District seat.
The 25th District is made up of parts of Augusta, Rockingham and Albemarle counties.
Before counting of absentee votes, which will happen in the coming days, Runion had a vote total of 19,419, or 62%, and Kitchen had a total of 11,853, or 38%. The results will be certified on Nov. 15. It is estimated that 14,400 early ballots or absentee ballots were cast, according to Virginia Public Access Project, a nonpartisan group. The Washington Post called the race in Runion's favor Tuesday evening.
"I'm feeling great. Like I said before, I am the least important person here, and I think that's what makes a good team," Runion said. "Today, Virginia voted for leadership. And it's something that we haven't had for about the last eight years. Now, we have the opportunity to step up to the plate."
"I see so many people here working hard," Runion said.
Runion was at Armstrong's Restaurant in Verona on Tuesday night.
During the watch party, Runion walked around to tables of families talking and thanking them for their help with the campaign. He could be seen refilling glasses and passing around paper plates of food.
"I talked to young families who were tired of the direction this stuff is going," Runion said. "I heard from young families, grandmas and grandpas, everybody."
Runion said Tuesday night was a night of celebration and fun.
"Thank you for everything you do," he said.
Kitchen declined to comment election night and said she was planning to put out a statement today.
Runion started the day at Montezuma polling location at 6 a.m. to cast his ballot, where he was third in line. From there, he went to Mount Crawford, then to Weyers Cave. He stopped by Armstrong's for a late breakfast and to talk with folks before heading to Cassell Elementary School in the Crimora and Dooms area of Augusta County. Runion spent a few more hours in Montezuma and before returning to Mount Crawford.
"I think I talked to 1,000 people," Runion said, his voice strained. "I always say there is no point to doing this job if you don't want to listen and learn."
During the 2019 general election, Runion, Kitchen and independent Janice Lee Allen sought the 25th House of Delegates District seat. Runion handily won the election with 58% of the vote. Runion’s first term was spent during the COVID-19 pandemic, which changed how the General Assembly conducted business and interacted with constituents.
Despite the complications, Runion, 63, said he wants to continue advocating and representing the 25th House District’s “conservative commonsense Valley values” in Richmond, and that's why he sought reelection.
Education is an important issue for Runion. He has said “parents matter” and “student success and opportunity needs to come first and we need to focus our resources on local schools and not top-down edicts from Richmond.”
Other issues Runion ran on were growing jobs, eliminating the grocery tax, supporting agriculture and small businesses, respecting and defending law enforcement, and having commonsense laws to protect schoolchildren.
Now reelected, Runion said he wants to address several things during the upcoming General Assembly session, including increasing flexibility of funding for the developmental disability community, improving educational opportunities and allowing non-employee workers to form group association health insurance plans.
Runion said he will continue to represent the district with “empathy, engagement and commitment,” adding that he has listened to his constituents over the last three years in office.
“I have shared my vision, learned of their concerns, their dreams and their goals, and I will continue to fight hard for each of them if I am fortunate to return to Richmond,” he said.
