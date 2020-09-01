Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, will partner with the Department of Motor Vehicles to provide various services through its DMV Connect program at the Grottoes Town Hall on Sept. 14-16.
Services include address changes, vehicle registration, hunting and fishing licenses, vehicle titles, disabled parking placards, identification cards for adults and children, driver's licenses, real ID, transcripts, compliance summaries and E-ZPass transponders.
An appointment will be required and constituents living within the 25th House District will be given priority.
To make an appointment, call Runion’s office at 540-255-0504 or email DelCRunion@House.Virginia.Gov with a name, address and preferred time slot.
