Bridgewater Town Council has taken the first step in an effort to prevent speeding through the town’s school zone.
At its meeting Tuesday, council unanimously approved rules for speed cameras on Va. 42 near Turner Ashby High and John Wayland Elementary schools.
Alex Wilmer, assistant town manager, said the move allows the town to enter an agreement with Blue Line Solutions, which will install photo equipment to catch speeders in the school zone.
Drivers will face a $100 fine if they are traveling 11 mph or more over the speed limit while the school zone is active around the beginning and the end of the school day.
Data collected from the system will be sent to the Bridgewater Police Department, Wilmer said, and an officer will confirm speeds, tags and vehicles prior to mailing tickets.
Bridgewater Police Chief Phillip Read said Blue Line Solutions uses laser imaging technology to identify vehicles and calculate their speeds. Revenue generated from violators would go to Blue Line Solutions until the equipment is paid off, he said.
Neither Read nor Wilmer had an exact amount of how much the equipment would cost Thursday because the contract with Blue Line Solutions had not been signed.
Once equipment costs are paid, 15% of revenue would go to Blue Line Solutions and 85% would go to the town, Read said. According to Town Manager Jay Litten’s staff report, town officials have not calculated how much revenue Bridgewater could receive from the fines.
“We would be thrilled if there were no revenue, because our objective is simply to incentivize people to slow down,” Litten wrote in a report to council. “As you know, we are working hard to make the area more pedestrian-friendly, and excessive speed could undermine our work and create a significant danger.”
The town’s budget for the 2023 fiscal year includes $90,000 to widen the existing crosswalk outside of Turner Ashby High School and add a crossing area in the center. Before the budget’s adoption, town officials noted the project could be covered using state funds, but leaders elected to pay out of pocket to “improve pedestrians’ plight as soon as possible.”
On Main Street, three people have been struck by cars this year, Read said.
Town documents state that Blue Line Solutions conducted a speed study in the area on Sept. 20, 21, 22, 23 and 26. The study identified more than 1,000 cars going at least 10 mph while the school zone lights were flashing, according to the study.
About 50 drivers were speeding by more than 20 mph over the limit, according to the study.
Read said he hopes to get the program up and running within six months.
Virginia law authorizes photo speed monitoring and enforcement in school zones. Read said Wythe, Bland, Smyth and New Kent counties use Blue Line Solutions’ services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.