While renovations to Linville-Edom Elementary School do not appear on the Rockingham County Planning Commission’s proposed capital improvement projects for 2021-2025, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said that’s not an indicator the school will close.
It was recommended in November that the School Board close LEES rather than renovate it due to the school’s poor septic system, which would raise the cost of a renovation to $8.5 million.
Scheikl said any renovations to LEES would fall in the eight- to 10-year time frame, and the current proposed plan only goes forward five years.
If the School Board decides to keep the school open, renovations to the building won’t appear on the CIP for a few more years.
However, if the School Board decides to close the school, the school division will eventually see an annual savings of $500,000. About $375,000 of that would be from the cost to operate the school, the additional $125,000 would come from the elimination of duplicated positions, such as a principal.
The School Board is currently awaiting the results of an engineer and soil specialist to see what if anything can be done to renovate the septic system at a cost the school division can afford.
While the School Board has yet to make its decision, the response from the Linville-Edom community has been opposed to the closure and “Save LEES” signs have been popping up more and more.
There is no timeline for voting on the school’s fate, although School Board Chairman Lowell Fulk said by the end of the current school year seems reasonable. If the board decides to close the school, the 2020-2021 school year will be its last.
Proposed renovations for the next five years are at McGaheysville Elementary School, Spotswood High School and Elkton Elementary School.
The proposed renovation to McGaheysville Elementary is slated to be completed in fiscal year 2024 and has a price tag of $7.7 million. The school currently operates a HVAC system that is more than 50 years old. Proposed renovations include a new HVAC system, new windows, new exterior doors, electric circuits, asbestos abatement, lighting, floors, ceilings, restroom renovations, kitchen renovations and painting.
The next project is slated for completion in 2025 and has a price tag of $40 million. A renovation to Spotswood High School would entail a new HVAC system, new windows, exterior doors, electrical circuits, new hallway ceramic and wainscoting, kitchen renovations and painting.
Spotswood High School was constructed over 40 years ago.
And finally, the $13 million renovation to Elkton Middle School is slated to be completed in 2025 as well. The original section of Elkton Elementary dates back to 1939 and, along with the 1972 addition, currently operates an HVAC system that is approaching 50 years old. Individual room unit parts are becoming obsolete.
Proposed renovations to Elkton Elementary School include new HVAC components, new windows, new doors, flooring, ceilings, lighting, additional electric circuits, asbestos abatement, kitchen upgrades and painting.
