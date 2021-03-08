More and more school divisions are opening in-person learning to students after almost a year of virtual learning due to a mandate by Gov. Ralph Northam that all school divisions in the commonwealth open some in-person learning by March 15.
Area school divisions have been communicating with each other about their reopening plans. Augusta County and Page County are the most recent school divisions to announce in-person learning for most students four days a week.
Today, Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl will present a plan for reopening school to even more students. Rockingham County Public Schools has phased in reopening since school started in September.
It began with only prekindergarten, kindergarten and first grade students in-person four days a week. In November, middle schools and the remainder of elementary schools reopened to students two days a week on an A/B schedule.
Most recently, in February high school students across the county returned to the classroom, also on an A/B schedule two days a week.
While it might have looked like this most recent reopening would be the last for RCPS during the 2021-22 school year, Scheikl has said that due to recently released guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics, the school division is going to open up to more students before the end of the year.
Recently updated guidelines have indicated that it is safe for students to be in the classroom 3 feet apart, as opposed to the 6 feet that has been implemented all school year. This would allow more students to be in the buildings at the same time, allowing for more in-person learning. This new guideline comes with that caveat that it is only safe to be within 3 feet if masks are worn the entire time and proper ventilation is used in school buildings.
RCPS has mandated mask-wearing for everyone since the beginning, and has spent much of the federal CARES Act money it received on air filters and other technology to create safe ventilation practices.
“Distance will be less important than masking and ventilation,” Scheikl has said. “So, now we have some additional data about the benefit of masks, that it is OK to be close and safe.”
Scheikl will reveal the details of his plan at the School Board meeting today beginning at 7 p.m. A link to the meeting will be posted prior to the start of the meeting.
(1) comment
I'd like him to discuss why his students are the only ones in the state wearing masks during athletic competition? "Because we were in the red during Thanksgiving".
