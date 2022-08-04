If you happen to see a young woman with a cow and chickens at odd hours on the campus of East Rockingham High School, do not be alarmed. It's just rising senior Maryahnna Rothgeb taking care of the animals while school is not in session.
School is most likely the last place students want to be during their summer vacation. But Rothgeb is there two times a day, sometimes at odd hours like 5 a.m. or 1 a.m. She is taking care of the school chickens and a heifer named Morgan. Morgan has to be given grain twice a day, and the chickens need to be looked after every day as well. While she's there, Rothgeb also takes care of the greenhouses and waters the plants.
While most teachers and school departments take a break for summer vacation, Rockingham County agriculture departments do not. Ag teachers for RCPS work 11.5-month contracts, and there is plenty to do to keep them busy.
Rothgeb helps out ERHS ag teacher Hannah Campbell. During the pandemic, the two helped move a barn closer to the school and built a fence so that they could have animals that younger students could come by and enjoy. Rothgeb had her two goats stay at school -- Billy and Bob -- so named by the younger students.
It was a huge hit, so Rothgeb decided to have her heifer, Morgan, stay at the school this past year. But someone has to take care of the animals when school is not in session. For two summers now, Rothgeb has made sure to be at ERHS twice a day to take care of them.
"I really enjoy it," Rothgeb said, adding that she lives close to the school. "It's challenging because I can be here at crazy hours. ... But I love basically everything about working with animals."
All of this is pretty par for the course for those who work in agriculture education, Campbell said. She gets only two weeks off in July because a lot of the culminating events for her students occur in the summer. Campbell lives an hour away from Elkton, so having Rothgeb take the lead on the animals is huge, and allows her to focus on the many events that take place during June, July and August.
"We do a lot of different things that other teachers might not realize," Campbell said.
The annual FFA convention is held in June after students have been released for the summer. This is a culminating event that sees thousands of students across the state competing in contests on the campus of Virginia Tech.
During July, and throughout the summer, Campbell makes house calls to students to check on the progress of their Supervised Agricultural Experiences, which are independent studies for additional course credit. Many of these SAEs involve students caring for animals they will show during the Rockingham County Fair in August.
The Rockingham County Fair, held the third week in August, is the biggest event for ag students and doesn't even take place during the school year. Along with showing animals, schools are responsible for manning the FFA ice cream booth and food booth.
Campbell is at the fair with her students all week.
In addition, Campbell spends the summers maintaining equipment, cleaning and getting ready for the next school year. This weekend, she is going camping with her FFA officers, where they will plan events for the 2022-23 school year.
It's a lot of work, and in fact, Campbell didn't get her full 10 days off in July. "It's OK because I love what I do," she said.
It can be hard for some people to wrap their heads around the fact that ag teachers work at least as hard if not harder in the summer than they do during the school year, said Brian Crickenberger, ag teacher for Turner Ashby High School.
In addition to everything that Campbell mentioned, Crickenberger also spends time during the summer participating in the Virginia Farm Bureau's Young Farmers program, which offers opportunities to young farmers across Virginia. He also takes part in various workshops and leadership opportunities for students during the month of July.
Turner Ashby also keeps chickens during the summer, which require daily attention.
"Students help with the animals from time to time," Crickenberger said, but he takes on most of the responsibility.
