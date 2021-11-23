The Rockingham County School Board approved a purchase of land memorandum Monday that will help solve the sewer issues at Linville-Edom Elementary School and keep the school from closing.
In 2019, it was proposed that Linville-Edom should close for a variety of reasons, but the largest of which was the need for a significant renovation and the issue of how to fix the school’s sewer problems.
A renovation that would include an overhaul of the sewer system was priced in 2019 at $8 million, a price the School Board was not necessarily willing to pay.
Parents were concerned about the threat of closure and pushed back. Signs asking the School Board to save Linville-Edom Elementary School began popping up throughout the community.
It was finally resolved that the school wouldn’t close, and that Superintendent Oskar Scheikl would work with the School Board, the county, and other bodies to ensure that a solution could be found to solve the sewer issues.
But finding a solution that would be approved by the Virginia Department of Health proved tricky, and Scheikl has been working for months on the solution.
The idea was proposed to purchase a tract of land that could be used as a draining field. Scheikl and the School Board’s attorneys began negotiating with a landowner near the school to agree on a price the School Board could afford.
On Monday, the School Board approved a real estate contract for the purchase of land for the septic drain field for Linville-Edom Elementary School.
The total purchase price of $119,405 is based on $65,000 per acre.
The School Board also approved a deed of easement and adjoining land transfer.
“[LEES] is a small community school with all kinds of benefits,” Scheikl said.
The approval of the contract and land transfer was unanimous.
“Many thanks for continuing for working through all of this. ... It’s extraordinary that we got here,” School Board Chairwoman Renee Reed said.
The next step to solving Linville-Edom’s sewer woes is to present the septic design to the Virginia Department of Health for approval.
