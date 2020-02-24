ELKTON — The Rockingham County School Board unanimously approved a pilot program that will delay the start of school for middle and high school students in the Turner Ashby district next year.
The new policy was approved despite about a dozen parents speaking Monday against the policy. Many people expressed their concern over how fast the change was happening and what is going to be cut by shortening the school day.
However, one student from Turner Ashby High School spoke in favor of the staggered start times, saying that everyone she has spoken to is also in favor. A former School Board member also spoke in favor of the policy change, and told board members it was their duty to do what is best for students and not necessarily what is popular.
After hearing from parents and community members for a month concerning the topic of staggered start times, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl recommended that the board approve the new policy during a meeting Monday at Elkton Elementary School.
The idea of staggered start times was first introduced in November as part of the school division's innovation committee's recommendation.
It was recommended that start time for middle and high school students be 9 a.m. and dismissal at 3 p.m. The elementary school start times are to be determined. The School Board will decide at another time whether to keep students at 8:15 a.m. or also move them to 9 a.m.
The changes shorten the school day.
The basis for the changes comes from the American Academy of Pediatrics, whose research suggests that secondary students perform better when their day begins later.
As an additional benefit, some of the division’s bus drivers will be able to do double-runs, although that wouldn’t be the case for the longer routes.
One significant difference to Scheikl’s recommended approach that has been adopted by the School Board is that he is proposing shortening of the school day to provide teachers with schoolwide planning time.
School Board members have been hearing from parents, teachers and community members about these proposed changes to the school day and listening to concerns. Some of those concerns included the requirement of additional after-school care for elementary school students getting out earlier. Other concerns include questioning whether the extra “sleep” time for middle and high school students would actually be used for the intended purpose.
In an effort to address the concerns, Scheikl proposed in January piloting the staggered start times in just a few county schools next year to see what issues arose, what worked and what didn’t. The pilot schools are those in the Turner Ashby district — Turner Ashby High School, Pence Middle School, John Wayland Elementary School, Mountain View Elementary School, Ottobine Elementary School and Pleasant Valley Elementary School.
