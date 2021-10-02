At a meeting Monday night, Rockingham County Schools Superintendent Oskar Sheikl pleaded with members of the community to stop harassing teachers on social media about critical race theory and what is taught in the classroom.
Teachers have been the subject of hateful or threatening language because of what they are teaching and what books they are offering, he said.
“Teachers are being attacked for bringing extra books into the classroom. That has to stop,” Scheikl said. “If you want to complain about what is being taught in schools, complain to me.”
School Board Chairwoman Renee Reed reiterated Scheikl’s sentiments at the end of the meeting, adding that if people wanted to be angry they could be angry at School Board members or the Superintendent, but not teachers. Reed and all members of the board have been the subject of hateful speech at previous School Board meetings.
Reed is not seeking reelection in November for the District 3 seat, but Vice Chairwoman Jackie Lohr is seeking another term and will face off against a write-in campaign candidate for the District 1 seat. All candidates responded to Scheikl’s plea for civility and respect when it comes to teachers.
Ernest Calhoun, who is running the write-in campaign against Lohr, said he wasn’t familiar with the harassment that teachers are facing, but condemns it.
“Complaints about what is taught in school should go to the top, to the leadership, the School Board members and the Superintendent,” Calhoun said.
Lohr said: “I absolutely agree with Dr. Scheikl’s plea for residents to stop harassing teachers on social media. Unfortunately, social media platforms have become outlets for much of the anger and anxiety many of us are experiencing today. However, there are much healthier and more effective methods of communication available to truly concerned citizens.”
Lohr said that if someone sees something that concerns them, to please reach out to the school administration, the superintendent’s office, any School Board member or to the teachers themselves. She added that much of what is on social media is missing key details or is simply untrue, and a discussion with one of these people will yield better results than possibly perpetuating incorrect or incomplete information.
“I want Rockingham County to be a place where all students can learn and grow into happy, healthy adults who make positive contributions to society,” Lohr said. “That requires communication, which utilizes all the Pillars of Character taught in Rockingham County Public Schools — respect, responsibility, caring, citizenship, trustworthiness and fairness.”
Lori Mier, who is a candidate on the ballot for the District 3 seat, said simply, “I absolutely support Dr. Scheikl’s request for citizens to stop harassing teachers.”
Hilary Irons said: “As a candidate for School Board, as a parent of children in Rockingham County, and as a former RCPS teacher who believes deeply in the high calling to love one’s neighbors, I agree with Dr. Scheikl’s request to stop rhetoric that is making our teachers feel harassed and afraid. Teachers are caring, hard-working, dedicated professionals who continue to show up for our students despite the vast difficulties brought about by the pandemic and they deserve our support.”
For children to learn, they must first have their basic needs of safety and security met; to do their jobs, teachers need the same, Irons said.
“Unfortunately, there are some in our community that disagree and inappropriately turn to social media instead of addressing matters directly. Legitimate concerns should be channeled through appropriate avenues,” she said. “Our schools and teachers face countless difficulties in these trying times. Having to worry about being attacked on social media by their community or prospective school board members should not be one of them.”
Matt Cross, the third candidate seeking the District 3 seat, also condemned the harassment of teachers.
“Teachers are public servants, dedicated, selfless superheroes, who should not be harassed,” Cross said. “Dr. Scheikl’s choice not to be 100% forthcoming about Rockingham County Public Schools involvement in building ‘anti-racist’ and CRT history curriculum, coupled with teachers who disregarded school administrators orders not to survey students on preferred pronouns, has caused unnecessary tension and pressure upon his faculty and staff.”
“When people are loud it doesn’t always mean they’re angry, they only want to be heard,” Cross added.
(1) comment
Matt Cross is correct. The superintendent and certain teachers are not being honest about what is being taught in our public schools. It's time for them to be ousted. My vote goes to Matt Cross for school board.
