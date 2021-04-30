After two terms as a Rockingham County School Board member and its chair this year, Renee Reed will not seek re-election this fall.
Reed made her announcement at a School Board meeting on Monday. The deadline for filing paperwork to appear on the ballot is more than a month away.
“This decision was not easy because doing this work has been an honor and there are still many things to do. However, the time and energy required to run a campaign and to serve on the board is substantial,” Reed said. “I want to be able to focus my energy for the next eight months on supporting our school community as we move forward from the challenges of the past year and helping identify a new path towards the what’s next for Rockingham County schools.”
Reed also cited wanting to spend more time with her family as a reason not to run.
She thanked her fellow board members and said they were dedicated elected officials who give much to the school division.
“It is my hope that the voters of District 3 will support someone who brings a new perspective to the board with a thoughtful, collaborative approach that considers the needs of all children in our county,” Reed said. “Thank you to all the people who have provided me with support, guidance, help and even criticism. It has helped me be a better board member and meant a lot.”
Along with the District 3 seat, the District 1 seat is up for election in November. It is held by Jackie Lohr, vice chair of the School Board.
Three people have filed their paperwork to appear on the ballot in November for District 3: Hilary Irons, Matthew Cross and Lori Mier.
For District 1 the only person who has filed paperwork is Lohr.
