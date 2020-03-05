The Rockingham County School Board might vote Monday on what time elementary school students in the Turner Ashby district start and end the school day next year.
However, it will depend on whether members feel like they have enough information, which could come down to whether Superintendent Oskar Scheikl has heard enough from parents.
The issue of staggered start times, which was first proposed in November, has caused a lot of families to speak up in opposition and to express their concern that the decision was being made too quickly and that they weren't being heard.
The proposal has also changed a number of times since first being suggested in November, also to the concern of parents. What started as a divisionwide initiative to start middle and high school students an hour later, and shorten the school day for all by about 45 minutes, morphed into a pilot program after being met with opposition.
The pilot program would affect only students in the Turner Ashby district, which includes Turner Ashby High School, Wilbur S. Pence Middle School, John Wayland Elementary School, Mountain View Elementary School, Ottobine Elementary School and Pleasant Valley Elementary School.
The proposal was that students at Turner Ashby and Pence begin school at 9 a.m. and get out at 3:15 p.m., but elementary students would continue to start school at 8 a.m. and get out 2:15 p.m. This represents a shortened school day for all students by about 45 minutes, depending on the school and transportation.
Last month, the School Board approved the new start time for the middle and high school, but decided to weigh options for elementary start times.
According to a letter from Scheikl sent to parents earlier this week, the two options being considered for elementary school students are 8 a.m. with a 2:15 p.m. release, and 8:20 a.m. with a 2:35 p.m. release.
Between last month's meeting and Monday's meeting, Scheikl has been meeting with parent focus groups with the help of David Burchfield, outreach coordinator for the school division, to gather input. Scheikl will use that input to make a recommendation to the School Board.
The parent focus group will meet again on Monday, before the School Board meets. Scheikl said he may feel comfortable giving a recommendation based on the information relayed to him, or he might want the parent group to meet again. If the latter, he will recommend the School Board delay the vote for another two weeks until the board's next meeting.
"On Monday, we'll see how far we get," Scheikl said. "I may make a recommendation. We'll see if we have enough time."
If Scheikl makes a recommendation to the School Board on Monday, there is a high probability that the School Board will take up the vote on elementary school schedule.
One of parents' concerns is shortening the school day. Scheikl addresses this concern in his letter to parents by saying: "The primary purpose of shortening the school day by 45 minutes is to create a protected collaborative planning time for teachers as we embark on a process of change to strengthen the focus of our curriculum and implement instructional practices such as project-based and more active learning to make our classrooms more engaging, relevant, and motivating for students and teachers.
"It is important to note that over the course of a school year, a significant amount of this time is regained by eliminating early release days."
Scheikl has also released a new frequently asked questions document that addresses additional parent concerns, which is online at https://www.smore.com/4jsb2.
Despite the school division's efforts to answer questions, a lack of information seems to be the sticking point for parents.
Parent Drew Williams said Thursday he's opposed to changing the schedule for elementary school students.
"But mostly because the schools haven’t given good answers to parents regarding what will be cut, how it can be accommodated, etc. We have heard that they never even consulted with Parks and Recreation that runs the after-schools program to see how this would impact them," he said. "They currently have a waiting list for the program and having trouble finding people to staff it now — that need is going to grow next year with this type of a change."
A group of parents calling themselves "Parents 4 RCPS" sent out a press release via Williams saying they are against the proposed changes to the school day and are meeting to discuss next steps.
The group also plans to put forth a survey created by a professor at George Mason University, who has expertise in community issues and survey methodology, to be distributed to parents, teachers and other stakeholders, such as day care providers.
To read the press release, go to https://www.dropbox.com/s/9z3hba0v37rokx3/Press%20Release%203-5-20%20ttn%20edits.docx?dl=0.
The School Board will meet at 7 p.m. at Montevideo Middle School.
