The continued growth in the Spotswood District of Rockingham County Public Schools has been a conversation among school board members. The issue has not come to a head, but growth projections suggest Spotswood High School along with Montevideo Middle School could reach capacity in the next few years, an issue that Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said he wants to stay ahead of.
One of the most radical solutions would be to build a new high school, much like East Rockingham High School’s construction a decade ago.
This week, Scheikl presented information to the Capital Improvement Plan committee at the county level and then also to the school board on Monday.
Building a new high school and converting Spotswood High School to a middle school and Montevideo Middle School to an elementary school would cost significantly more than expanding the existing schools and potentially adding a new elementary school.
Scheikl’s presentation was focused on aligning elementary, middle, and high school capacity in each of the four attendance areas, and the first major construction effort will likely be an expansion of Broadway High School. RCPS has excess capacity at the elementary and middle school level, but what is needed is additional space at the high school level.
“Our proposal is to expand BHS in the next two years, providing another option for redistricting the [U.S.] 11 North corridor into the BHS attendance area,” Scheikl said. “Those students travel to SHS right now. This would give us time to stretch out the other renovation and expansion projects depending on new development in the Urban Development Area.”
Also at Monday’s meeting, the School Board approved bonuses for full- and part-time employees. Full-time employees will receive an $800 bonus and part-time employees will receive $400.
