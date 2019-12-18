A Rockingham County School Board member has responded to a resolution passed by the Grottoes Town Council opposing the recommendation to redistrict parts of the county that are growing rapidly.
In November, RCPS Superintendent Oskar Scheikl presented a plan to alleviate crowding in the Spotswood area of the county, which is projected to see continued growth over the next five years.
The plan would move more than 250 students currently attending Montevideo Middle School and Spotswood High School to Elkton Middle School and East Rockingham High School.
Many of those impacted by the proposed redistricting live in the town of Grottoes, and after a number of meetings that included comments by concerned residents, town councilor Josh Bailey brought forth a vote on a resolution asking for the decision on redistricting be delayed. The resolution also asked the school board to seek other solutions to the issue of growth in the urban development area of the county.
The resolution was passed with a 4-1 vote and forwarded to the school board by Town Manager Nathan Garrison.
School Board member Dan Breeden responded directly to Garrison in an email on Dec 10 saying: "I would recommend that the council either supply a viable solution to the overcrowding issues in the schools, or raise taxes on its residents enough to cover the approximate 50 million dollars for additional space, or leave the matter to the elected school board who is currently involved in a very open and transparent matter."
The email was followed with a response from Grottoes Mayor Emily Holloway, who is also the principal at Elkton Middle School, one of the schools that would be affected by the proposed redistricting.
Holloway said: "I appreciate this. I am willing to talk to you any time about it also. Let me know if you do want to talk. I have kept Oskar [Scheikl] in the loop regarding the 'talk' around town and council members."
Holloway went on to say that due to her position as principal at Elkton Middle School she did not participate in the vote on the resolution.
Breeden said in response to comments that the email to Garrison was rude: "I don't think I was being rude. I said what I said and I meant it."
Breeden said he took exception to the opposition to the proposed redistricting by town councilors without providing any possible solutions.
"Not a single member of town council has reached out to me," Breeden said.
He added that if the tables were turned and the town was debating a development that would impact schools, he would show up to a meeting and say he was opposed, but wouldn't ask the school board to approve a resolution opposing something they have no expertise or jurisdiction over.
