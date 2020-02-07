The Rockingham County School Board will meet Monday night at 7 p.m. at Pence Middle School in Dayton, and one agenda item that has interested the public is the proposal to stagger start times next year for elementary students versus middle and high school students.
At a School Board meeting last month, Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl proposed staggered start times for area schools, but unlike an earlier proposal, he wants to try the program with just a few schools first.
In November, it was suggested by the school division’s innovation committee that older students could benefit from starting the day an hour later to allow for more sleep. If approved, the division would implement a pilot program where the change is in effect for Turner Ashby High School and its feeder schools.
It was recommended to the School Board that elementary school students start the day at 8 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. The start time for middle and high school students would be 9 a.m. and dismissal would be 3 p.m. This would not only stagger start times, but shorten the day.
That compares to the existing schedule for all schools of 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The basis for the changes comes from the American Academy of Pediatrics, whose research suggests that secondary students perform better when their day begins later.
The suggestion of a pilot program was met with resistance from some parents in the Turner Ashby school zone. A few decided to speak at the last school board meeting after hearing the proposal for the first time that night.
Concerns are generally wrapped up in the need for additional child care, and leaving older students at home for an hour while parents take younger children to school.
Initially, Scheikl was asking for the board to vote on the matter at Monday night's meeting. However, School Board member Jackie Lohr suggested that the board wait one more meeting to hear from the public, which will give board members two weeks to consider the comments before voting on the matter at the meeting on Feb. 24.
Staggered start times could also benefit bus drivers by giving them more hours in a day. One of the most challenging aspects of recruiting and retaining bus drivers is the 3.5 hour a day schedule. Despite having a competitive hourly salary, most people can't afford to work less than part-time, and find it challenging to work a second job given the early morning and mid-afternoon schedule.
By staggering start times, bus drivers could almost double the hours they work in a day, which gets them much closer to a full-time schedule.
