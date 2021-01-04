A lot of issues and topics that were important to school divisions at the beginning of 2020 had to take a back seat as the global pandemic forced schools to close and refocus energy into making school work for students.
However, Oskar Scheikl, superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools, anticipates a discussion about possibly renaming one of the county’s schools will begin at one of the School Board’s next meetings.
About 100 schools in the United States are named after Confederate generals. Turner Ashby High School in Rockingham County is one of them, but a petition was created to change that.
In June, a change.org petition was created imploring the School Board to change the name honoring a Confederate cavalry commander in the Civil War, garnering thousands of signatures.
A second petition sprang up, also on change.org, a few days later in opposition to changing the name.
The School Board was focused on reopening schools and providing virtual learning opportunities in June, which continued for the remainder of the year.
The School Board named Turner Ashby High School on April 12, 1955, and the school opened the following year. The fact that the school was named during the 1950s and in response to the resistance that came in Virginia following the Brown v. Board of Education decision to integrate schools adds a complicated layer to the issue, Scheikl said.
Scheikl said the decision won’t be made by a popular vote. The School Board is not going to look at the signatures of two opposing change.org petitions and go with the one that has the most signatures. And “I went there, so I don’t want you to change the name” will not be a valid argument for keeping the name, he said.
(1) comment
Leave the name changes to the doctor(of administration).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.