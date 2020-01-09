The Rockingham County School Board will meet Monday and on the agenda is a presentation by Superintendent Oskar Scheikl about options for grandfathering students should the board approve redistricting later this month.
It was announced in November that due to overcrowding issues on the east side of the county — in the urban development area — some schools would have to be redistricted to alleviate the enrollment growth that is projected over the next five years.
Scheikl has asked for a decision in January to give staff time to create schedules for students and inform parents where their child will be attending school for the 2020-21 school year.
Several meetings have taken place since the November redistricting announcement and have been heavily attended.
Grandfathering is one topic that parents are keen to learn more about. It will determine who, if anyone, will be allowed to remain at their current school next year. Rising seniors will most certainly be allowed to finish out their schooling at their current high school, Scheikl has said.
Rockingham County Public Schools staff is running the numbers to see who else could be allowed to remain at their current school and still alleviate the issue of crowding.
According to the School Board agenda, Scheikl will present a number of grandfathering options to help inform the board's decision, which will come at the end of the month at the Jan. 27 meeting, if and when the board approves redistricting.
Due to crowding in the Spotswood area, staff is recommending to move 158 students from Montevideo Middle School to Elkton Middle School and 207 Spotswood High School students to East Rockingham High School beginning next year.
In 2021, the recommendation is to move 21 Plains Elementary School students and 15 John C. Myers Elementary School students to Fulks Run Elementary School, and 67 students from Mountain View Elementary School and 33 John Wayland Elementary School students to Ottobine Elementary School.
Many parents have been upset by this decision, and Grottoes Town Council approved a resolution asking the School Board to delay voting on this matter until other solutions can be discussed.
Scheikl and the School Board have stressed that while redistricting is the recommended course of action to deal with the issue of overpopulated schools, no decision has been made at this time. School Board members are weighing the options and taking opinions into consideration.
Besides redistricting, the board could consider adding on to the schools that are currently seeing growth. However, that comes with a financial burden that the board may not be able to carry. It would also not present a short-term solution at schools that are already reaching capacity or are already at it.
