The Rockingham County School Board is set to approve a bid for a new HVAC system for Lacey Spring Elementary School at its Monday meeting.
According to an agenda item, the bid for HVAC control replacements was properly specified and advertised. Seven companies received bid packages, two firms attended a pre-bid conference and two companies responded with bids.
Moore's Electrical and Mechanical Construction out of Altavista responded with a bid of $225,180.
Riddleberger Brothers out of Mount Crawford responded with a bid of $138,978.
Steven Reid, director of maintenance for Rockingham County Public Schools, recommends the contract be granted to Riddleberger Brothers with the low bid.
The Rockingham County School Board will meet Monday at 7 p.m. at the Rockingham County Administration Center. The meeting will also be broadcast. A link to the meeting will appear on the BoardDocs website prior to the start of the meeting.
The School Board will also be taking public comment at Monday's meeting.
— Staff Report
