The Rockingham County School Board will likely vote on whether to pilot a new program that will stagger school start times for students.
In November, it was suggested by the school division’s innovation committee that older students could benefit from starting the day an hour later to allow for more sleep.
If approved, the division would implement a pilot program where the change is in effect for Turner Ashby High School and its feeder schools.
It was recommended to the School Board by Superintendent Oskar Scheikl that elementary school students start the day at 8 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. The start time for middle and high school students would be 9 a.m. and dismissal would be 3 p.m.
This would not only stagger start times, but shorten the day. That compares to the existing schedule for all schools of 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The basis for the changes comes from the American Academy of Pediatrics, whose research suggests that secondary students perform better when their day begins later.
As an additional benefit, some of the division’s bus drivers would be able to do double-runs, although that wouldn’t be the case for the longer routes.
One significant difference to Scheikl’s recommended approach is that he is proposing shortening of the school day to provide teachers with school-wide planning time.
School Board members have been hearing from parents, teachers and community members about these proposed changes to the school day and listening to concerns. Some of those concerns include the requirement of additional after-school care for elementary school students getting out earlier. Other concerns include questioning whether the extra “sleep” time for middle and high school students would actually be used for the intended purpose.
In an effort to address these concerns, Scheikl proposed piloting the staggered start times in just a few county schools next year to see what issues arose, what worked and what didn’t. The proposed pilot schools are those in the Turner Ashby district — Turner Ashby High School, Pence Middle School, John Wayland Elementary School, Mountain View Elementary School, Ottobine Elementary School and Pleasant Valley Elementary School.
Scheikl is recommending to the school board that the vote on these staggered start times occur at Monday night's meeting. Although the board could postpone the vote if it feels more time is needed, it is unlikely as the vote has already been postponed once to give School Board members additional time to hear from families.
The School Board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at Elkton Elementary School.
