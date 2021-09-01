Rockingham County is 853 square miles, one of the biggest localities in the state. School buses have to travel to every corner to pick up students and take them to the nearest school, and bring them back each afternoon.
Some elementary school students living in towns and subdivisions close to their school are on the bus for 30 minutes. These are the shortest routes this school year.
But, at the long end, Rockingham County Public Schools has a few routes this year that are around 75 minutes long or a tad bit longer, said Jeremy Mason, director of transportation for the school division.
“These are usually more rural routes,” Mason said. “Our goal is to try and have routes under one hour.”
With long routes already part of the norm, add to it a school bus driver shortage that has drivers doubling up on routes, and you have students getting to school an hour or more late and home in the evening an hour or more late.
“We’re certainly very thin,” Mason said.
On paper, it appears that RCPS has all its routes covered. But there is little to no substitute pool at the moment. And drivers need time off, especially during COVID-19. With the need to quarantine if exposed to someone who tests positive, bus drivers can be out for a week or more at a time.
Therefore, even with a driver on every route on paper, there is always a need for drivers on a daily basis. Mason estimates that an additional 15 drivers are needed to meet daily needs.
Last week was the first week back for RCPS students, and many double routes were required. Some students were getting to school an hour late in the morning and home an hour late in the evening.
This it not an ideal situation for anyone involved, Mason said. Students are missing out time in the classroom with their teachers, and parents are having to coordinate when they leave for work and when they get home, Mason said.
While the pandemic played a role in the shortage of bus drivers, this is not a new thing for either Rockingham County or school divisions across the state and country. In fact, the Virginia Department of Education lists bus drivers as a hard to fill position.
RCPS has worked with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles to streamline the training and testing process for potential bus drivers to secure their commercial driver’s license. Now, the entire process can take place at a school instead of drivers having to go to the DMV to take a test.
While RCPS offers a competitive salary and benefits package for drivers, the three and half hour work day is not enough for many people looking for a 40-hour work week.
A lot of recruits are the recently retired or other people looking to keep their day consistent but also have time during the day for other things, Mason said.
“Word-of-mouth is our best tool,” he said.
It may seem easier to face a school bus driver shortage when drivers are working within Harrisonburg’s 17 square miles, but when drivers are already running three routes in the morning and afternoon, it creates problems, said Michael Richards, Harrisonburg City Public Schools superintendent.
There are obvious delays having a shortage of drivers brings, but it’s also causing problems for athletics, field trips and after-school activities.
Harrisonburg school bus drivers are employees of the city, not the school division like most other places. The city recruits, trains and retains drivers. A benefit to their unusual employment situation is that school bus drivers can also drive transit buses during the day, which gives them more hours.
According to Michael Parks, city spokesperson, Harrisonburg is currently 10 drivers short and recruiting for these positions.
“Right now, we are using transit bus drivers who are trained in operating school buses to accommodate the need,” Parks said. “We have not had to reduce service.”
But it is making athletics challenging and field trips outside the immediate area impossible, said Craig Mackail, chief operating officer for the school division.
With drivers having to double their routes, that eats into the school day, as well as after school. For example, when both middle schools need to bus athletes to different schools and regular drivers are running double routes, athletes are unable to get to matches and games on time.
“They’re having to be creative in how they do this,” Mackail said, whether that’s coordinating games so both schools are traveling to the same destination or asking for games to be pushed back into the evening so regular drivers are able to complete their routes before picking up athletes.
As for field trips that require more than an hour of travel one way, it’s just not happening, Mackail said.
But students are getting to school and getting home each day. HCPS students returned to school on Aug. 17.
“The transportation department has done a great job getting our kids to school and getting them home,” Mackail said.
