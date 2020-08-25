As area school divisions prepare to send some students back to the classroom, and subsequently teachers as well, division leaders are working with local governments and state agencies to make sure there is adequate child care.
Rockingham County Public Schools is primarily working with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County and the Rockingham County Parks and Recreation Department to coordinate child care services.
Parks and Recreation is going to handle programs at the four high schools, said Superintendent Oskar Scheikl. These schools will be ideal spaces for child care because there will be very few high school students in the classrooms at the start of the school year.
These programs will be all day, five days a week for teachers who need their kids looked after while they’re in the classroom.
“We need teachers in the classroom, so this helps make that possible,” Scheikl said.
This is similar to the approach the school division took during the shutdown that began in March. The idea is to not take up slots at community day care centers, but also keep teachers from having to go on leave to take care of their children.
Although the numbers are not set in stone, Scheikl is anticipating about 50 kids at each of the high schools.
In addition, the Boys and Girls Club will be providing programs at three elementary schools — South River Elementary School, Elkton Elementary School and Plains Elementary School.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools is working with three community organizations to provide child care — the Boys and Girls Club, Second Home and Horizons Learning Foundation.
Based on the results of a community census, approximately 434 students have been identified by parents as being in need of child care during the school day, with 220 needing all-day care.
Approximately $275,000 is being proposed to be allocated to help community organizations with this need.
The Boys and Girls Club can serve 50 or more children a day, whereas Second Home can serve 60 or more, and Horizons Learning Foundation can serve 100.
In addition, HCPS is considering two options for child care for staff — virtual learning centers at each of the elementary schools where the teacher is employed, or teachers can bring their kid to work with them as long as it doesn’t impede their ability to teach and follows all safety guidelines.
