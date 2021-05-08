Cafeteria workers are essential to the workings of any school. For some students, the meals they get at school are the only ones they know are coming.
But cafeteria workers, like many individuals involved in keeping the school year going, have gone above and beyond to make sure all kids are fed, whether they are in the building or not.
Every year, the first Friday in May is School Lunch Hero Day, and school divisions made sure cafeteria workers felt extra special.
During normal times, this recognition was well deserved because of the countless hours and dedication to the provision of healthy school meals. The Food and Nutrition Service staff dedication these last 14 months has been nothing short of “amazing,” said Gerald Lehman, director of food and nutrition services for Rockingham County Public Schools.
The first day of missed school due to the COVID-19 pandemic was March 13, 2020. Four days later, two staff members from nine schools met Lehman outside in the parking lot of the Rockingham County Administrative offices and they outlined immediate plans to begin feeding kids on March 18. RCPS fed over 19,000 meals during those first 10 weekdays until the end of March.
The Food and Nutrition Service staff were on the front line, serving meals every week from March 18 until the end of July. Many jobs afforded the possibility of working from home, but preparing food and distributing it is not one of those jobs. None of 210,000 meals prepared and served during this time frame were consumed at school, but were picked up through the division’s curb-side meal program.
Beginning in September, when some RCPS students came back, they resumed in-school feeding, prepared bag meals for students to take home for days they were not in school and continued to provide food for all other children not in school buildings.
Since September, RCPS staff have prepared and served over one million meals. Staff members are now glad to have many of these students back in school, Lehman said.
“This gives them the opportunity to interact directly with our students, as many of them are now picking up their food in the cafeteria,” he said.
However, some meals are still being delivered to classrooms. Each school has had some unique serving modalities and staff have remained flexible and positive, Lehman said.
“Last week, when I went to every school, I told each of our staff members that they were my ‘hero,’” he said.
At a meeting Tuesday night, Andrea Early, executive director of nutrition for Harrisonburg City Public Schools, along with the School Board, also acknowledged School Lunch Hero Day.
Early shared a PowerPoint of various heroes hard at work. Wearing masks and gloves, pictures showed cafeteria workers and teachers alike bagging meals, greeting families and taking meals to cars in all kinds of weather.
“These amazing folks figured out how to do their jobs, in person ... way before vaccines, using mitigation and to do it in a way to just carry on and make sure our kids got fed,” Early said.
In total, HCPS handed out 1,156,470 meals as of the end of April.
Early also recognized that this year School Lunch Hero Day should also include the many support staff that worked with the nutrition staff to hand out meals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.