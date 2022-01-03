Students returned to the classroom and a more normal school year was had for Harrisonburg City Public Schools and Rockingham County Public Schools. Here is a look back at the biggest education stories of 2021.
Linville-Edom Elementary School Saved
The Rockingham County School Board approved a purchase of land memorandum in November that will help solve the sewer issues at Linville-Edom Elementary School and keep the school from closing.
In 2019, it was proposed that Linville-Edom should close for a variety of reasons, but the largest of which was the need for a significant renovation and the issue of how to fix the school’s sewer problems.
A renovation that would include an overhaul of the sewer system was priced in 2019 at $8 million, a price the School Board was not necessarily willing to pay.
Parents were concerned about the threat of closure and pushed back. Signs asking the School Board to save Linville-Edom Elementary School began popping up throughout the community.
It was finally resolved that the school wouldn’t close, and that Superintendent Oskar Scheikl would work with the School Board, the county, and other bodies to ensure that a solution could be found to solve the sewer issues.
But finding a solution that would be approved by the Virginia Department of Health proved tricky, and Scheikl worked for months on the solution.
The idea was proposed to purchase a tract of land that could be used as a draining field. Scheikl and the School Board’s attorneys began negotiating with a landowner near the school to agree on a price the School Board could afford.
At a meeting on Nov. 22, the School Board approved a real estate contract for the purchase of land for the septic drain field for Linville-Edom Elementary School.
The total purchase price of $119,405 is based on $65,000 per acre.
Schools See Full Attendance
Both RCPS and HCPS were slow to return students to the classroom as the start of the 2020-21 school year after having to shut down completely in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, by the end of the school year all students who wanted to return to in-person learning were able to except for Harrisonburg High School, which faced crowding issues before the pandemic.
While schools have opened up at varying rates beginning with the 2020-21 school year, many area students had not returned as of February 2021, having to learn virtually for 11 months.
When school began for Rockingham County Public Schools in September, only the school division’s youngest were present in the classroom. Prekindergartners, kindergartners and first-grade students have been attending school in-person four days a week, unless parents chose to opt them out in favor of the Home Learning Academy.
A couple of months later, school was opened up to remaining elementary school students and middle school students on a rotating A/B schedule.
The school division was set to open up to high school students on an A/B schedule as well beginning Feb. 1, which marked the first day of the spring semester. However, a winter storm had other plans.
On the Sunday night prior, RCPS administration made the call to close school on Monday due to the slick roads.
Students who were set to return to the classroom on Feb. 1 had to wait until Feb. 4. RCPS students are split into A and B schedules. A schedule students go to school on Monday and Thursday, and B students go on Tuesday and Friday. Wednesday is a virtual learning day for all RCPS students.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools were able to gradually add students to the classrooms, but in 2020-21 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health both said communities with the “highest level of COVID transmission” should have only their most vulnerable students in the school, said Superintendent Michael Richards.
“Harrisonburg was the highest level of transmission and we followed the public health guidance very closely,” he said. “All students except HHS were able to return to school in the spring of 2021.”
About 15% of HHS students that needed to be in the classroom were present for the entirety of the 20-2021 school year.
All HHS students were able to return to school this fall.
New Face On County School Board
Former Rockingham County school resource officer Matt Cross has taken over the District 3 seat on the Rockingham County School Board after an election in November. Cross will assume office today and his first School Board meeting will be Jan. 10.
Cross is taking over for Renee Reed, who did not seek reelection. Cross came out victorious beating out two opponents — former county teacher Hilary Irons and author and former social worker Lori Mier.
Cross, who was endorsed by the Rockingham County Republican Committee, likened the support of his campaign to the Second Amendment sanctuary push in Rockingham County several years ago.
“We saw that same kind of movement with people showing up at School Board for the first time,” he said.
Parents “want to be heard, and a lot of parents told me when they come to School Board meetings they get lectured about why things are best for their children of instead of listening to the parents,” Cross said.
Another priority of his campaign has been school safety. He wants to create a professional safety manager position to be a liaison between the school division and the sheriff’s office to prevent a tragedy like a mass shooting.
“That’s going to be a priority,” Cross said. “I want to work with the other board members and bring more awareness to our citizens and show how important this position is for our children.”
District 1 incumbent Jackie Lohr beat out a write-in campaign to remain on the School Board for another four years.
HCPS Sends Out Bids For Outdoor Classrooms
The Harrisonburg School Board has taken the next step in the process for constructing outdoor learning spaces at all eight city schools.
Last month, the School Board approved a resolution that will allow the division to proceed with a design and build method for bidding out the projects, as opposed to a design, bid and build method.
Craig Mackail, chief operating officer for the school division, said that made the most sense as it will allow Harrisonburg City Public Schools to seek a build for all eight projects, instead of seeking individual builds.
With that underway, the division will be able to seek builds for all eight outdoor learning spaces in one, Mackail said, and hopefully proceed with construction in the spring.
This is the same process the school division used recently to get bids for solar panels on Bluestone Elementary School.
When Superintendent Michael Richards came to the school division in 2019, one initiative that he wanted to see get off the ground quickly was outdoor learning spaces at each of the schools. Studies show that learning outdoors helps with mental and emotional health, student focus and ground lessons in real life learning, Richards has said on numerous occasions.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a motivator to get these classrooms, even temporary ones, constructed at the schools to allow for socially distanced learning.
Rockingham County School Board Cancels Meeting
In a surprising move, the Rockingham County School Board adjourned a public meeting on Aug. 23 after an unruly crowd refused to wear masks when asked to by Chairwoman Reed.
The meeting lasted about five minutes.
The crowd, which was smaller than the one at a meeting held at the beginning of August at Spotswood High School, was largely wearing masks. A handful of people refused to do so, with one man asking, “What if we don’t?” while filming the response of Reed.
Reed quickly made the motion to adjourn the meeting and said that two School Board members would stay behind to talk to the students who were there to be recognized.
“That’s it, we adjourned the meeting,” Reed said after the crowd left the auditorium of Broadway High School, not before shouting for the board members to resign. Others shouted about the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine and mask-wearing.
The Aug. 9 meeting, which drew a crowd of about 300 to 400 people, was marked by several instances of people shouting from the audience and talking over speakers. Many in attendance that night also refused to wear masks.
The meeting on Aug. 9 was prior to the governor’s mask mandate for schools. But the Aug. 23 meeting required that the School Board members adhere to the mask mandate and require that those in attendance did as well. When members of the audience refused to comply, Reed said she had no choice but to adjourn the meeting.
For the rest of the year, School Board meetings were held at locations where masks could be optional.
