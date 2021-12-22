As the holidays approach and with them the start of 2022, school divisions across the state are looking to the upcoming General Assembly session, which will decide, among other things, how much funding they can expect for the 2022 fiscal year.
A few days ago, Gov. Ralph Northam released his proposed budget, which included an increase in state funding for education, said Oskar Scheikl, superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools.
Any budget released by the outgoing governor must be taken with a grain of salt, but it does read as a baseline to start.
Northam’s budget includes a significant increase in funding for school division capital projects. If passed as is, RCPS could expect a few million more than it usually sees.
However, Scheikl said, looking ahead 10 years, the school division will see funding needs in the $150 million range for capital projects.
“Still, it’s always good to have more money,” Scheikl said.
The governor’s budget also includes funding for 5% raises for standards of quality teaching positions for two years. However, with this there are strings. The state would only fund raises for the baseline of employees that the state requires, not the significantly more that school divisions employ. That remainder would have to be made up by the locality. It costs about $1 million to give a 1% raise to every RCPS school employee. If the school divisions can’t make up the remainder of the cost of the raises, they don’t get any money from the state.
The budget also includes additional funding for mental and behavioral support services, which will be important as RCPS and school divisions across the state deal with the fallout of the pandemic.
In other policy and legislative issues on the horizon, it does not appear that the House of Delegates or the Senate will address the support cap, which has cost school divisions millions since it came into play 12 years ago to limit state spending on support positions.
Scheikl said he wasn’t surprised but will be disappointed if it’s not addressed at all. But overall Scheikl said it’s a “good budget so far.”
Outside of budget considerations, RCPS will be looking to the General Assembly to provide clarification on public health and safety recommendations. It is likely that when Gov.-elect Glen Youngkin takes office on Jan. 15, he will lift the mask mandate in place for school divisions.
This poses the question of how school divisions will mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus and what quarantine protocols will need to be in place to stop outbreaks from occurring in the schools.
“If masks are voluntary, that could mean we’d have to quarantine a ton of kids,” Scheikl said.
Other than that, Scheikl hopes that the General Assembly continues pushing performance-based assessments instead of standardized testing, as well as limits the number of statewide mandates that come without funding attached.
The 2022 Virginia General Assembly session convenes on Jan. 12.
