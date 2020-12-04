In three weeks, area students will be going on winter break until next year. For a lot of them, this won't be much of a change as they have been learning from home since March.
However, some students have been in the classroom since August or last month, and have been getting breakfast and lunch most or some days.
Each school division has put together information on where and how families can access meals while school isn't in session.
Gerald Lehman, director of food and nutrition services for Rockingham County Public Schools, has a number of resources for families to consider during the holidays.
Dec. 23 will be the last day of school for students. Therefore the last of the take-home meals for students in the classroom and for those families learning virtually to pick up, will be on Dec. 21 and 22, depending whether the student is an A day or a B day.
This will also be the last chance for the backpack program, which is at every school but looks a little different at each. But it is an opportunity for students to take home pantry staples for families to make on weekends.
Similarly, Hope Distribution will continue its program of distributing boxes of dry and canned goods to the families in the division who are most economically disadvantaged, Lehman said.
The other resources Lehman shared were not directly related to the school division, but could be good options for families — the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and the numerous food pantries at local churches.
During the week of Thanksgiving, Harrisonburg City Public Schools were able to do its normal weekly meal distribution on Wednesday, despite it being a day off for staff members. Enough people agreed to work, said Andrea Early, executive director of school nutrition.
Looking at the upcoming two weeks of holiday break, Early wanted to make sure families had the food they needed, but also wanted to give her staff a break. With the exception of two weeks in August, nutrition services staff members have been working non-stop since March 17, the Tuesday after the Gov. Ralph Northam closed schools.
Students will go home with meals on Dec. 18 and Dec. 22, about 1,300 food boxes with fresh produce and non-perishables will be distributed to families thanks to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
The Food Bank not only offered to provide the food, it also agreed to assemble the boxes, which takes a huge weight off the HCPS nutrition services staff, Early said.
After that distribution, which will take place during normal hours at all of the school sites, there will be a break in meal distribution until Jan. 5, when regular pick-up resumes.
In the meantime, HCPS staff will be sharing additional resources for food and meals, which will be placed in each of the food boxes and will be included on the school division website.
