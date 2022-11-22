It’s about that time when school divisions start preparing for the inevitable winter weather and the choice of whether to have students in the school building or to keep them home.
Every year proves different in how many days school divisions have to call a snow day and therefore preparing and building inclement weather days into the school calendar can be challenging.
During the 2019-20 school year Rockingham County Public Schools only had three snow days, the first of which was Dec. 13, 2019. During the 2020-2021 school year RCPS had 11 snow days, the first one taking place on Dec. 14, 2020. And during the 2021-2022 school year the school division had to call off school five times, the first of which wasn’t until Jan. 3 of this year.
“When it comes to making up any missed days, we look at the total number of instructional hours,” said Superintendent Oskar Scheikl. “We have to meet the state minimum of 990 hours. That gives us a significant cushion since our schools typically have more than 1,050 instructional hours in the calendar.”
School divisions can choose either the minimum number of hours option or the minimum number of days, which is 180.
If RCPS does have to make up days, it has a number of options at its disposal. Possible makeup days listed on the calendar include spring break, April 7, April 10 and June 9, and the additional option, if necessary, to turn some non-teaching days that are currently slated for professional development into teaching days, Scheikl said.
Finally, RCPS has the option of using the legally permitted “unscheduled remote learning days.” Given that there are still a number of families without reliable high-speed internet, that will likely be a last resort, Scheikl said.
“That option will become a more realistic option in the future once the community broadband project is complete in a few years,” Scheikl said. “Despite the challenges, there’s certainly something to be said for the occasional ‘snow day.’”
During the 2019-2020 school year Harrisonburg City Public Schools only had three snow days, the first of which was also Dec. 13, 2019. During the 2020-2021 school year, HCPS had 10 snow days, the first one taking place on Dec. 16, 2020.
“Because we had the virtual learning option due to the pandemic, four of these were at-home learning days,” said Kelly Lineweaver, coordinator of policy and communication for HCPS.
And during the 2021-2022 school year the school division had to call off school only two times, the first of which wasn’t until Jan. 3 of this year.
There were also some two-hour delays all three years, Lineweaver said.
HCPS does not have any makeup days listed on its calendar.
