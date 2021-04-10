This time last year it was clear that whatever commencement ceremonies were going to be held for graduating high school and college students, they weren’t going to look anything like what they had in the past.
School divisions got creative and colleges got digital. Harrisonburg City Public Schools hosted a by-appointment-style graduation, with seniors making appointments and family members driving up to witness from inside their cars. Rockingham County Public Schools had a drive-in graduation at the fairgrounds.
It might not have been anything like what seniors had been picturing during their time in high school, but most were appreciative that they were being celebrated and in a safe way.
But this is another year. Vaccines are rolling out, COVID-19 case numbers are down, and officials have learned a lot more about how the virus is spread. And while graduations aren’t returning to “normal,” they are going to look more normal than they did last year.
RCPS announced that along with Harrisonburg High School, it will be hosting graduation ceremonies at Bridgeforth Stadium on the campus of James Madison University. This large, outdoor venue meets Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order requirements for graduations, which states that a venue can hold up to 30% capacity, or 5,000 people.
By having graduations at Bridgeforth Stadium, each graduate will be issued at least eight tickets for family and friends, possibly more, RCPS Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said.
“This is a much better number,” Scheikl said as compared to other venues.
The schedule for graduation is:
• Massanutten Technical Center, Thursday, June 10, 7 p.m.
• Spotswood High School, Friday, June 11, 7 p.m.
• Harrisonburg High School, Saturday, June 12, 10 a.m.
• Turner Ashby High School, Saturday, June 12, 2:30 p.m.
• East Rockingham High School, Saturday, June 12, 6:30 p.m.
• Broadway High School, Sunday, June 13, 1 p.m.
In addition, schools are planning their own special events for seniors. Harrisonburg High School is planning events such as a senior social, cap decorating event, senior athlete signing, senior decision day, and a senior spotlight awards ceremony.
“The activities list was generated after meeting with members of the senior class to gather their insights,” HHS Principal Melissa Hensley said.
Not having prom this year, for obvious reasons, has been a disappointment to many seniors. So, parents of students from East Rockingham High School are sponsoring their own, according to Principal Eric Baylor.
Along with the non-school sanctioned prom, other activities for seniors include a virtual senior awards ceremony.
“A Zoom video presentation will be created for our scholarship recipients as well as our academic excellence awards,” Baylor said. “This is the same as what we did last year.”
One event being amped up this year is the senior picnic. The senior picnic will be a combination of El Charro food with gift cards given out and a movie shown with social distancing. This will be done during the school day in early June.
Massanutten Technical Center is hosting a combination graduation ceremony and concert for second-year students to celebrate their accomplishments.
On June 10, MTC will combine our graduation ceremonies and the MTC Concert Series. It will hold graduation ceremonies at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds at 4 p.m. Following the ceremony, starting at 7 p.m., MTC will have County Line and Craig Morgan perform for students, their families, and staff. This concert will be free for all attending.
“These students, and our staff, deserve this reward, and we are happy to be able to provide it for them,” MTC Director Kevin Hutton said.
