Rockingham County Administrator Stephen King said Friday the public hearing for a proposed Second Amendment sanctuary resolution has been moved to the Spotswood High School gymnasium.
Spotswood's gymnasium will open to the public at 6:30 p.m. ahead of the 7:15 hearing on Wednesday, and can seat 2,600 people with the option of adding seats on the floor.
Supervisors will still hold their regular 3 p.m. meeting at the Rockingham County Administration Center, along with the advertised public hearing for proposed land-use matters at 6 p.m. Once those hearings are complete, supervisors will travel to Spotswood High School.
