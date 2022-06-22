Elkton Town Council’s firing of Town Manager Greg Lunsford on Monday is a decision its mayor says set the town back 30 years.
Lunsford — who was Elkton’s ninth town manager since 2001 — had served in the role since February 2020.
After a discussion in closed session Monday, council members Randell Snow, Jay Dean, Troy Eppard and Steve America voted to fire Lunsford. Rick Workman and Heidi Zander voted against the motion.
“I am concerned and disappointed that some of Town Council chose not to understand the seriousness of the issues at hand,” Lunsford said Tuesday. “I hope they take this opportunity to reconsider their approach to the issues and make the right choices.”
Lunsford declined to elaborate further.
On Tuesday, the Elkton Town Hall and the Elkton Area Community Center were closed to the public. Mayor Josh Gooden said the closure was to allow the town’s employees to process the information and to work without “outside interruptions.”
“I felt it was in the employees’ best interest,” Gooden said.
Elkton Town Council will have a special meeting tonight at 8 called by Snow and America. According to the agenda, council will discuss the opening and closing of Town Hall and the community center.
Employee morale, Gooden said, is “at an all-time low.”
“It’s just a very sad environment right now,” he said.
On Friday, Elkton Council will meet again, as Gooden called a special meeting for 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in closed session.
Lunsford, of Harrisonburg, previously worked in Key Largo, Fla., as the assistant community manager for Ocean Reef Club for 15 years. He also served in the United States Army from 1987 to 1991.
Lunsford replaced Kimberly Alexander, who resigned in December 2019. It is unclear whether Alexander voluntarily stepped down or if council forced her resignation. Alexander said in a prior interview that she did not submit a resignation letter.
Attempts to reach Eppard, Snow, Dean, America and Zander were unsuccessful Tuesday. Zander, who planned to resign from council July 31 because she is moving out of the area, has since quit her post effective immediately, according to town officials.
Workman said Tuesday that Town Council “took a giant step backwards” with terminating Lunsford. He said Town Council should have verified information before making the decision to fire Lunsford, but declined to explain what that information was, citing the closed session discussion.
“I’m not on anybody’s side,” Workman said. “I’m for the town moving forward.”
Workman, who was appointed to fill a vacancy on Town Council in March, said he joined council without a personal agenda and makes decisions based on what he believes is best for the town. He said council and staff had been working in unison over the past couple of months, making Elkton look good in the community.
“I just hate to see us look bad,” Workman said.
While there were other factors involved, Workman said, he believed the root cause of Lunsford’s termination was staff moving the pool tables at the Elkton Area Community Center. In May, staff moved the tables from the large, open-air room of the facility containing exercise equipment to a separate room.
The pool tables’ move followed allegations of misconduct and sexual harassment by some of the regular pool players. Some say the decision was unnecessary and made without transparency, while others say it was the right thing to do after witnessing inappropriate comments to patrons using exercise areas near the pool tables.
Earlier this month, Town Council adopted a code of conduct for the community center.
“I’m distraught,” Workman said. “We can be better than this. We need to be.”
