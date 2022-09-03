Rockingham County just south of the city line may look different in the future as development proposals begin to work their way through levels of county government.
Cathcart Properties Inc. is seeking to rezone about 19 acres between Apple Valley and Stone Spring roads to a planned multifamily development, and draft plans show a 271-unit housing development with other amenities.
Mount Crawford-based S&B Ventures seeks to rezone about 5.7 acres to a planned neighborhood district on the northeast corner of Boyers and Port Republic roads, where there would be no more than 85 residential units, according to draft plans.
J&D Group wants to rezone 6.7 acres between Pear Street and the existing Cobbler’s Valley subdivision to planned neighborhood zoning for 65 town homes.
And Joshua Helmuth seeks to rezone 8 acres on the northeast corner at the intersection of Cecil Wampler Road and U.S. 11 for industrial uses.
Rockingham County’s Planning Commission will consider the requests at its meeting Tuesday.
The Wentworth
Last month, a public hearing for the Wentworth housing development, proposed by Charlottesville-based Cathcart Properties, was continued into the September meeting. In August, county planner Kayla Yankey said the hearing was continued to give the developer time to address concerns presented by the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The master plan includes 271 multifamily units with amenities, including a clubhouse, pool, playground, dog park, multipurpose court, car wash and trash compactor.
Access to the development would on Port Hills Drive, which will become a state-maintained road, according to county documents. A parking lot drive aisle will connect Stone Spring Road to Port Hills Drive, and an additional access will connect Apple Valley Road to Port Hills Drive by the time the project is fully built out.
According to a report from Rockingham County Public Schools, the development would add five students to Spotswood High School, three to Montevideo Middle School and five to Peak View Elementary School. RCPS’ report said the schools have capacity to handle the students, although Montevideo Middle is at or near capacity.
An agreement between the city and county has been established to allow water and sewer connections, according to county documents.
Draft plans show an apartment building with 72 units, four buildings with 42 units, one building with 28 units and a building with three multiplex units. The development would include 582 parking spaces.
Cathcart Properties also owns and operates the Reserve at Stone Port and Bellaire at Stone Port, near the proposed site. At the Planning Commission’s August meeting, Todd Dofflemyer, CEO of Cathcart, said that due to inflation in home prices, apartments are necessary, and the Wentworth will be a luxury option for a diverse group of clientele.
The plot is currently vacant. Three acres are zoned for business, and nearly 16 acres are zoned for agricultural uses.
Boyers Crossing
S&B Ventures is taking its hand at developing an embattled site at Boyers and Port Republic roads. A previous proposal from Baum Investments last summer was withdrawn due to pushback from neighboring property owners.
A draft site plan shows four buildings for town homes, two apartment buildings and another building slated for mixed use.
The parcel is designated in Rockingham County’s comprehensive plan as a mixed-use center, and is located in the Boyers Crossing West Neighborhood Center part of the Stone Spring Urban Development Area.
In its case report, county staff said the proposal is consistent with the intent of the Boyers Crossing West Neighborhood Center.
RCPS said 85 town homes would add five students to Spotswood High, five to Montevideo Middle and 10 to Cub Run. There is capacity at Spotswood and Cub Run, according to the RCPS report, but Montevideo is at capacity. Additional bus routes are needed to accommodate growth.
According to VDOT, the proposal would not have a substantial impact on adjacent roadways. Proposed access on Port Republic Road would be right-in, right-out only, and may require a right turn taper. Boyers Road access includes a full entrance with a proposed public street extending through the development.
Zephyr Hill
J&D Group wants to build a development called Zephyr Hill on 6.77 acres between Pear Street and the existing Cobbler’s Valley subdivision. Plans include 55 town homes with a common area and access to the city part of the parcel, and the project would connect the existing Cobbler’s Valley development with a public street extension of Saddler Street to Pear Street.
Rockingham County’s comprehensive plan designates the area as “community residential” in the urban growth area.
Water and sewer for Zephyr Hill will be available through connections in the Cobbler’s Valley subdivision, according to county documents.
According to RCPS, the proposal would add nine students to Turner Ashby High School, six to Wilbur Pence Middle School and 11 to Mountain View Elementary School. The schools have the capacity, the report said. Bus stops are located at the intersection of Saddler Street and the new private street in Zephyr Hill’s master plan.
Proposed amenities for Zephyr Hill residents include a walking path, playground equipment, benches and open space for activities.
According to county documents, the proposal did not warrant a full traffic impact analysis. However, an existing traffic study was revisited and found that a right-turn lane and taper from West Mosby Road to Pear Street was warranted. The improvements have been handled through an agreement with the city and J&D Group.
The proposed town home units will vary between two- and three-story buildings, with and without garages, according to the plan description.
Industrial Rezoning
At the northeast corner of the U.S. 11 and Cecil Wampler Road intersection, Josh Helmuth seeks to rezone 8 acres to an industrial district.
According to county documents, the land is part of a greater tract that crosses U.S. 11 and is zoned for industrial use. The portion of the parcel in question will be subdivided from the parent tract before site plans are submitted.
Rockingham County’s comprehensive plan designates the site as an industrial area, and county staff find Helmuth’s request to be consistent with the comprehensive plan. The property offers direct access to U.S. 11 and Interstate 81, and public water and sewer are available.
Access to the parcel is limited to a right-in, right-out on U.S. 11, according to county documents. A median will be built as part of the U.S. 11 widening project.
On Aug. 24, county Supervisors Dewey Ritchie, Sallie Wolfe-Garrison, Bill Kyger and Rick Chandler visited the proposed Helmuth and Zephyr Hill sites, along with county Planning Commission members Keith Sheets, Jordan Rohrer and Michael Harvey.
The Planning Commission meets Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Rockingham County Administration Center, 20 E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg.
