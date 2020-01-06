TIMBERVILLE — It has been nearly five months since a car crash killed Raven Morgan, a six-year veteran of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, but her memory continues to live on.
“She was big on helping people,” said Rachel Gutierrez, who had been best friends with Morgan since kindergarten.
It was Morgan’s passion for helping others that led Gutierrez to organize an event that would give back to the community the best way she knew how: a blood drive, which was held on Saturday at the Timberville Moose Lodge.
Morgan’s grandmother, Carol Lutz, is a breast cancer survivor. On Jan. 23, 2018, Lutz had to undergo a stem cell transplant and receive blood and platelets. It was through this moment in Morgan’s life that she decided to become an organ donor and start donating her own blood to those in need.
“She would be proud of this,” Lutz said as she began to cry.
Police say emergency crews responded to Brocks Gap Road, near the intersection of Turley Creek Lane, just west of Broadway at about 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 for the report of a traffic crash.
Joshua Morgan, 25, of Broadway, was driving a Kia Stinger west when he crossed a solid yellow line in an attempt to pass a Dodge Challenger and tractor-trailer in front of him, according to Virginia State Police.
As he crossed into the eastbound lane, police say, his car struck a Hyundai Elantra, driven by Raven Morgan, 30, of Broadway.
The Elantra then struck the Challenger. The driver of the Challenger was not injured.
Raven Morgan, who was wearing her seat belt, died at the scene.
Joshua Morgan, who was also wearing his seat belt, was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say. The Morgans were not related.
Joshua Morgan is charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Lutz said some of Raven Morgan’s organs were able to be donated, and with the 35 people who signed up to donate blood on Saturday, more than 105 lives could be saved, according to the American Red Cross.
“I was surprised on how many people came out, but the way she touched people, I shouldn’t be surprised,” Lutz said. “She touched a lot of lives in her 30 years.”
Inside the Timberville Moose Lodge off South Main Street, which helped to sponsor the event, people waited in line to donate their blood in honor of Raven Morgan.
Donors wore sunflower pins because that was her favorite flower.
Morgan’s mother, Chris Hottinger, said the event was “a bit overwhelming” as she tried to hold back tears.
“You never know how many lives a person touches until they are gone, and she touched so many people’s lives,” Hottinger said. “I think she would be happy we are doing this.”
Gutierrez, who helped to organize the blood drive on Saturday, said it was a way to help people in a way most people do not consider.
“Her grandmother is a breast cancer survivor and received stem cells. Raven donated her organs. ... It was a way to merge the two together,” Gutierrez said. “She was a person who would want to help anyone.”
Gutierrez said she plans to host a blood drive in Morgan’s honor at least four times a year, saying it is “a way to continue to give back because that is what Raven would want.”
