A program on plein air painting will be held at Shenandoah National Park on Aug. 27.
The park's artist in residence, Ken Michael Heyman, will hold a plein air painting drop-in event at Jewell Hollow Overlook from 10 to 11 a.m., according to a press release from the park.
Jewell Hollow Overlook is located at mile marker 36.4 on the Skyline Drive.
Heyman will display some of the paintings he has created in the park, and will demonstrate the techniques and processes he uses to create his artwork. He will also discuss how he captures the landscape from Jewell Hollow Overlook’s views of the rolling hills of the Page Valley and the peaks of Neighbor Mountain and Leading Ridge, according to the press release.
"I prefer plein air painting, the act of painting outdoors, for the simple purity of the experience," Heyman said in a statement. "Working directly on site in nature to capture the essence of the landscape forces spontaneity into the process, including the changing sun, wind, and weather."
According to the press release, Heyman plans to share his paintings and experiences from the residency through his Instagram account: @ken_hey_you.
The presentation is free, and attendees will need a Shenandoah National Park entrance permit or pass.
— DN-R Staff Report
