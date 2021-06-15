The Shenandoah Valley is home to several Civil War battlefields, including Rockingham County’s own Port Republic Battlefield.
The battlefield consists of nearly 5,400 acres, but only 366 acres are protected by the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation. With help from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, the foundation is one step closer to protecting an additional 107 acres.
The Department of Conservation and Recreation announced Thursday that $4.8 million in grants was awarded to 22 projects requesting funding for land conservation through the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation.
The grants will go toward conserving more than 6,100 acres in Virginia and range from conservation easements on multigenerational working family farms to expanding access to public outdoor recreation, according to a press release.
Of the 22 grants, one is $29,550 to the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation for the acquisition and conservation of property that was part of the Battle of Port Republic.
The 107-acre property was known as “the Coaling” during the Civil War and was a “critical piece” of the battlefield during the Battle of Port Republic, said Keven Walker, CEO of the foundation.
According to the foundation’s website, control over the Coaling dictated who would win the battle and decided the fate of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson’s 1862 Valley Campaign. The campaign was considered to be the “most brilliant in United States, if not world, military history,” according to the National Park Service.
The grant will go toward acquiring and conserving 107 acres of the property.
“We are thrilled to get that grant,” Walker said.
Walker said the grant will go toward purchasing the Coaling property, which is estimated to cost roughly $1.5 million, according to a letter Walker published on the foundation’s website on Feb. 1.
“It is extremely important to save this property,” he said.
In the letter, Walker said members of the foundation raised $55,000 to make a down payment on the property after discovering the land was being shown to prospective buyers in the real estate market.
As of Feb. 1, a total of $230,966 has been received in grant funding from the Virginia Battlefield Preservation Fund to go toward purchasing the property.
Walker said the foundation is also seeking an $800,000 grant from the National Park Service American Battlefield Protection Program.
“We are a long way from our goal,” he said. “We are hoping to have 50% funded by federal grants.”
If funding is received, Walker said in the letter that the foundation would like to open the property as a “place of remembrance, reflection and learning,” featuring interpretive trails and markers.
In the last few months, the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation has been awarded three grants from the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation.
In February, the foundation received a $411,807 grant to acquire 72 acres in Warren County and a $242,170 grant to place an easement on the 120-acre Stoner-Keller property in Shenandoah County.
According to Virginia Land Conservation Foundation’s grant application list for February, the Warren County property is within the core area of the Cedar Creek Battlefield and the location of an early morning attack by Confederate Gen. Joseph Kershaw on Oct. 19, 1864. The attack marked the start of the Battle of Cedar Creek.
The property in Shenandoah County is in the core of the Fisher’s Hill Battlefield, which was used as a Confederate defensive position multiple times throughout the Civil War, according to the grant application.
The grant was used to connect neighboring conserved land to the Stoner-Keller property to allow for a trail to connect and further enhance visitors’ experience.
Walker said anyone interested in supporting the foundation’s mission can visit its website and make a donation.
