Shenandoah Valley Hemp LLC will invest nearly $3.3 million to establish an industrial hemp fiber processing and cannabidiol oil, or CBD, extraction facility in Elkton, according to Gov. Ralph Northam.
Northam announced the investment in a press release Monday, stating Shenandoah Valley Hemp will do business under the name Pure Shenandoah. The new facility is located in the historic Casey Jones building in downtown Elkton off Spotswood Avenue.
An expected 24 jobs will be created as part of the investment, Northam said in the release.
Joshua Gooden, mayor of Elkton, said the town was excited to continue working with the Johnson family and the Pure Shenandoah team, adding the business offers new and innovative products to Virginia.
“Their commitment to our community is already visible with work taking place to restore the 10,000-square-foot building in the heart of downtown Elkton,” he said. “Small businesses like Pure Shenandoah are helping to revitalize downtown Elkton and grow the local economy.”
Shenandoah Valley Hemp was created by Abner Johnson and his four brothers, Talbot, Jake, Tanner and Andrew.
From September to October in 2019, the brothers harvested their own hemp crop, which they grew in Weyers Cave. The harvest was processed for CBD products — an over-the-counter pain and anxiety treatment that has been available for purchase in Virginia since the 2018 Farm Bill was approved. Prior, treatments involving CBD had to be prescribed.
In January, Elkton Town Council supported the company and its request to develop a facility in the town. As part of the investment, Northam said the business would be committed to purchasing 100% of its industrial hemp from Virginia growers.
Keeping it within the state would result in nearly $5 million in payments to Virginia farmers over the next three years.
“Virginia’s industrial hemp industry continues to experience tremendous growth, creating a wealth of opportunity across our Commonwealth,” Northam said in the press release. “Projects like this one are an important part of diversifying our economy and developing new markets for industrial hemp. Our administration remains committed to supporting growers and processors as we work to ensure this crop has a sustainable future in Virginia.”
Northam also said the company would be the first participant in Virginia’s Finest trademark program that works to source hemp used in products exclusively from the state. The program allows products to be marked with a classic blue and red VA check mark logo to notify customers that they are purchasing Virginia-based specialty products.
The company will also receive a $50,000 grant from Northam’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund for the project, which Rockingham County will match with local funds. Funding and services to support the company’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s Virginia Jobs Investment Program.
Tanner Johnson, Pure Shenandoah CEO, said the brothers were honored to receive grant funding, as well as work with the state programs that are helping to push the industrial hemp industry forward.
“With this support, we will continue to educate and provide safe and effective products to consumers. We are excited to do our part and help expand the future of industrial hemp and all of its potential,” he said.
Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, said in a press release that he was pleased the Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund would further promote the industrial hemp industry.
“Of course, there is no better county to partner with on this funding than the number one agricultural county in the Commonwealth, Rockingham County,” he said. “We are proud of our deep agricultural roots here in Virginia and this economic announcement adds yet another facet to our diverse agriculture operations.”
