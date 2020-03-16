The fate of a short-term rental policy remains up in the air after the Timberville Town Council unanimously voted Thursday to table any action until further discussion could be had.
Town staff and council members took most of Thursday’s Town Council meeting to discuss the possibility of the town adopting a policy for short-term rentals, such as Airbnbs.
Airbnb allows renters to offer all or part of their property for a short-term stay. People can make reservations online, sometimes having a cheaper stay than a hotel.
The town first started looking into the policy in July.
Mayor Donald Delaughter opened up the conversation by saying there were three versions the town was considering: a short-term rental policy adopted by the town of Bridgewater, a policy drafted by Town Attorney Mark Callahan and a draft proposed by the town’s Planning Commission.
The Planning Commission’s draft was the version being mulled Thursday.
“Planning Commission went over this for quite some time,” Town Manager Austin Garber said.
Callahan asked council members if they wanted to require a special-use permit as part of the policy. Garber said people would have to pay $250 up front to advertise and have a public hearing, and the goal was to not make it “overly restrictive.”
“[Planning Commission] felt that [the special-use permit] was being overly restrictive to start with,” Garber said.
With Planning Commission’s proposal, the short-term rental policy would have operators pay a $50 registration fee for every short-term rental.
Garber said the registration fee would “basically be the same thing as getting a business license.”
Those who fail to register a short-term rental would have to pay a penalty of $100 for each short-term rental each day until registered.
Similar to Bridgewater’s short-term rental policy, there would be a four-strike policy for those who do fail to comply with state and local laws and regulations within a six-month period. If an operator is prohibited from offering a short-term rental, they can apply for reinstatement 18 months after a prohibition order was issued.
The policy would also bring in additional income from the 4.5% transient occupancy tax connected to the policy.
Callahan asked council members to think of the policy from the perspective of neighbors, as he had a negative experience with short-term rentals in his neighborhood.
Per the policy, those occupying the short-term rental would be limited to two adult transients per bedroom and the registration form associated with the rental would have to contain a diagram for parking to be approved by the Planning Commission.
“The idea is you wouldn’t know it was a short-term rental,” Garber said.
Delaughter said occupants could have their children in the bedroom with them, but more than two adults would not be permitted in each bedroom.
Council member Bob Blosser voiced concerns over the policy, saying he would not be in favor of it.
“This had ramifications to disrupt the harmony,” he said.
Blosser’s main concern was over the amount of time council members had to review the proposed policy, which was distributed on Tuesday.
“I would hope we would be given time to look at this and come back,” he said.
Karl Magenhofer, a member of the town’s Planning Commission, said the proposal was vetted, and commissioners wanted to make the policy easy and with little impact on neighborhoods.
“We also felt like Timberville is a town where this opportunity is not going to be there every day,” he said. “We don’t live, quite honestly, where people have vacation homes.”
In a 5-0 vote, the policy was tabled and could be discussed again during the April council meeting with the possibility of a public hearing. Council member Sharon Jones was absent.
