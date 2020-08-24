Showalter’s Orchard is looking to expand its farm stay lodging and requesting a special-use permit that will be heard by the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors during Wednesday’s meeting.
Showalter’s Orchard has been operating on property near Timberville since 1965 and has since expanded to offer a greenhouse and apple cider and more recently hard cider as the family opened Old Hill Cider in 2010.
Building on its success, Showalter’s Orchard introduced the cider house, a separate cottage fashioned from the farm’s original wash house for visitors to stay on the property overnight. The wash house was renovated in 2018 and is used as a short-term rental that is booked regularly.
“It received really well and is often booked,” said Sara Showalter, one of the owners of Showalter’s Orchard.
But with only one building available for recreational lodging, the family is looking to expand their overnight stay space to four cottages, according to the special-use permit report.
According to the report, Showalter wants to build three small dwellings to allow guests participating in on-farm activities and events to stay overnight. In 2017, the board approved a special-use permit request for an event center on the property, allowing the greenhouse space to be renovated into a wedding venue.
Showalter said Monday that while she requested three dwellings that would be no more than 500 square feet, only two would be built if approved by the board.
The cottages would be designed to fit one bedroom and be ideal for couples or family members needing a place to stay if attending an event at the orchard.
“It’ll help to promote tourism,” Showalter said.
If approved, Showalter said, the next step would be to obtain a building permit. Once the building permit is approved, she said, contractors could start construction as soon as possible.
“We were hoping to have finished this in the fall, but that won’t be happening for numerous reasons,” she said. “Maybe it’ll be ready over the winter.”
Other items on Wednesday’s agenda include a public hearing on a rezoning request from Holtzman Properties LLC, which is seeking to expand existing parcels.
Holtzman Properties is seeking to rezone approximately 1.1 acres from general agriculture to general business with conditions. The property is located off Spotswood Trail in Penn Laird west of Lawyer Road.
Bradford Dyjak, director of planning for the county, said in a previous interview with the Daily News-Record that the purpose of the request is to acquire the existing Exxon gas station and expand the parcel to allow additional gas pumps on site.
The rezoning request was recommended for approval by the county’s Planning Commission in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.