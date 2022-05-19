PENN LAIRD — If you were designing a boot that could magnetically hold up to 20 pounds, how would you do it?
That was the question put before nine of Tom Cummings’ engineering II students at Spotswood High School this year, courtesy of NASA’s HUNCH Design and Prototype project. HUNCH stands for high school students united with NASA to create hardware. It is an educational outreach program focused on engaging students in STEM through NASA-related projects.
An email about the project came across Cummings’ computer when he was wondering what project to assign his upper-level students where the project-based work is more open and creative.
“I thought they could get real-world opportunities and approaches,” Cummings said.
The HUNCH competition included an array of different problems to be solved and judged on. The SHS team chose designing magnetic boots and an ISS Destiny Mock-Up.
The students presented their projects in March after working on them since September. Normally, student teams present their projects at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton. However, due to COVID-19 concerns, the projects were presented via Zoom.
The Spotswood High team received the semifinalist designation.
“We were hoping for finalist because then you get to go to Houston to present,” Cummings said, but also that he was proud of his students.
The magnetic boots are a size 8 brown boot with an inch thick, corrugated piece of aluminum attached with two magnets in the toe and heel area. Each magnet can hold 10 pounds, or 20 pounds in total. The metal is charged with a battery to give it its super-magnetic strength.
The biggest challenging when developing the boots was finding a way around the overheating that would happen after seven minutes with the battery charging, said Venwar Jaff, a sophomore engineering II student.
Jaff had the idea to create a timer to route the batteries’ power between magnets at seven-minute intervals to keep it from overheating and becoming inactive, but against the project deadline they were unable to implement the timer.
It was teammate Drake Cupp, a junior, who was able to create the aluminum, corrugated base for the boots out of a solid block of aluminum, with the help of his dad who is a machinist and owns his own business.
Cupp had to create a 3D design and send a file to a computer numerical control, or CNC, machine and write a program for what tools to use and when to cut the aluminum.
The HUNCH program is to give students real-world problem-solving experience, but it is also designed to give NASA ideas, and for those who place as finalist, possibly an internship. Designed materials may also be manufactured by NASA and sent to the International Space Station, Cummings said.
Jaff said that overall the experience was “fun and something we all learned from.”
Moon Altameemi, a junior engineering II student said of the experience, “I liked it but it was very complicated because there is no guide. You just have a problem and you have to figure it out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.