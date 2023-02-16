BRIDGEWATER — Some say it’s the fastest growing sport in America.
It’s at least sweeping through southern Rockingham County.
This winter, the town of Bridgewater has offered shufflecurl, a hybrid of curling and shuffleboard, at the ice rink at Generations Park. Players stand on a carpet on the ice and take turns using a stymie, the game pole, to push curling stones toward the game board.
”People of different abilities can get out on the ice,” said Katie Newman, Bridgewater’s park coordinator. “It’s a way to enjoy the rink without actually ice skating.”
Bridgewater began offering the game this year, and plans to continue it in the upcoming years. It’s offered six shufflecurl sessions thus far — with two more planned — and each session has attracted about a dozen players each time. Games take about 15 to 20 minutes, assistant town manager Alex Wilmer said.
”It’s been fun creating the game,” Newman said.
A frequent shufflecurl player, Mikah Overman, 13, of Bridgewater, said he’s played the sport against his grandmother several times. On Thursday, he played against his mom, Rebekah Overman.
”It interested me,” Mikah said. “I like watching curling during the Olympics.”
He said he doesn’t win very often, but it’s “very exciting” when he is able to knock off his opponent.
“I like that it’s friendly competition,” he said.
Shufflecurl can be played as singles or doubles, and shooting the stone is done from a standing, stationary position, according to the game’s rules. There are five innings, and players take turns shooting their four stones each inning.
Points are scored depending on where the stone comes to rest, but no points are tallied until the end of the inning, the rules state. A point is awarded to the side with the stone closest to the target’s center. Additional points are awarded to that side for each additional stone closer to the center than the opponent’s closest stone.
The Overmans said the game was easy to pick up and learn. Don Remnant, of Bridgewater, agreed. He played Thursday with his wife, Gladys, who convinced him to try the game. Gladys won, 5-2.
“It’s a new experience, playing on the ice without having to worry about skates,” Don Remnant said.
The final two shufflecurl sessions are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m., and Friday, March 3 at 11 a.m. Newman asks those interested in playing to sign up by emailing shufflecurl@bridgewater.town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.