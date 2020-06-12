When Christopher Syptak was young, he was all about sports. Fall, winter, spring he would find a sport to play while in school.
But as he got older he learned that, like his father, he had muscular dystrophy.
Muscular dystrophy is a group of diseases that cause progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass. In muscular dystrophy, abnormal genes interfere with the production of proteins needed to form healthy muscle.
Syptak could not risk a break, sprain or other injury that sports with muscular dystrophy would likely cause.
It was a blow for Syptak, but not being one to feel sorry for himself, he learned to replace his love for sports with a commitment to academics.
“I realized if I wanted to do what I wanted to do, I would have to rely on grades and not sports,” he said.
Syptak, a recent Spotswood High School graduate, got into the Massanutten Regional Governor’s School and excelled.
His grades were so good that he got accepted to the engineering program at the University of Virginia, where he plans to study biomechanical engineering and research with a focus on prosthetics for people who are partially disabled.
“I want to make their getting around easier on a day-to-day basis,” Syptak said.
He calls his muscular dystrophy diagnosis a double-edged sword. On one hand, it took away a passion of his — sports — but on another it gave him the motivation to get the grades needed to get into a school like U.Va., and it gave him a career pathway he is passionate about.
Finally graduating from high school this past week was bittersweet, Syptak said.
“The feeling of graduating without really finishing high school was bizarre,” he said.
Syptak said he’s going to miss his friends and the faculty at Spotswood High School the most. He said the school is a special place, unlike others in the area.
“Even near the end when we knew school was going to close, it brought us closer like family.”
