Two years after it was added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register, the Silver Lake Historic District is getting more acknowledgment.
During its quarterly meeting in September, the Virginia Department of Historic Resources approved 18 state historical highway markers to raise awareness about a person, place or event of importance. The new historical markers will be placed along state roadways, with the Silver Lake Historic District marker going up in Dayton.
The 104-acre Silver Lake Historic District consists of five historically contributing houses built between circa-1820 and 1930, one mill and Silver Lake.
The district was added to the state’s Landmarks Register in 2019 after District 5 Supervisor Mike Breeden submitted the request to the Department of Historic Resources earlier that year. The nomination was presented to the Virginia State Review Board and the Virginia Board of Historic Resources on March 21, where it was later approved.
The significance behind the Silver Lake Historic District originates from the 1700s, when Daniel Harrison came from New York to settle in the area around 1740. Harrison established a distillery, a mill, an ordinary, a Chapel of Ease and his own home south of the Silver Lake Historic District.
The district’s second year of significance was 1822, when John Rife was given permission to build a dam across the spring-fed creek to serve a flour mill and saw mill. The Rife family are considered the “founders” of Dayton, originally called the town Rifetown and Rifesville, according to a legislative petition found in the Library of Virginia.
The present mill, built around 1870, is a three-story wooden frame structure with a large overshot water wheel.
The historical highway marker, sponsored by the Silver Lake Bicentennial Committee, describes the flour and saw mills as being the “center of a prosperous industrial and agricultural community.”
The marker will continue to state how Silver Lake was a “popular recreational site,” which began supplying water to Dayton and Harrisonburg in the 20th century.
Also during the 20th century, the Silver Lake Improvement Co. was created and operated until 1968. The mill was closed in 1996 when then-mill owner, Rockingham Milling, relocated to a newer facility.
Other areas of the district’s significance include the story of the area’s settlement by English and Scot-Irish during the 18th century, then German Baptist Brethren during the 19th century, and local business leaders during the 20th century, according to the Virginia Landmarks Register.
The 10-acre Silver Lake was later donated to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society.
The Silver Lake Historic District highway marker is proposed to be located at 2110 Silver Lake Road, according to the Department of Historic Resources. The Virginia Department of Transportation must approve of the proposed location before the sign is placed.
