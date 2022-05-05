Ashton Rawley looks like a complete natural with two newborn babies in her arms. Rose and Violet are still a week away from their due date. But like most multiples, they decided to come early at 32 weeks on March 16.
Rose was 4 pounds, 4 ounces when she was born, and Violet was 3 pounds, 11 ounces. Even after spending a month in the newborn intensive care unit to bulk up, both babies are still quite teeny and fit easily in the crook of Rawley’s arms.
There is a reason Rawley, as well as her husband, Eric, look so natural with two babies in their arms at the same time — they’ve done this before.
Rose and Violet aren’t the first set of twins for the Rawleys. Nor are they their second. In fact, Eric and Ashton have three sets of twins.
“I’ve never carried just one,” Ashton Rawley said.
If having three sets of twins isn’t crazy enough, how they got here is even crazier. An outsider might assume that because the likelihood of having one set of twins increases the chances of having another, that’s how all six Rawley kids got here. But in fact, no set has the exact same conception story.
Eric and Ashton, who have been married for 11 years after meeting on Craigslist, struggled for years with infertility. Having dreamt of a family, however, the Singers Glen couple decided to try in vitro fertilization.
For their first round, they decided to have two embryos implanted. It was successful, and five years ago, fraternal twins Amelia and Eloise were born.
Given the success of their first round, when the Rawleys decided to try for kid number three, they went with one embryo. To their surprise, the embryo split, and two and a half years ago, identical twins Owen and Wyatt were born.
The Rawleys felt their family was complete. Until Ashton found out she was pregnant. There was no IVF this time. It was a “spontaneous” pregnancy, as Ashton likes to say.
“I don’t like to say it was a ‘natural’ pregnancy, as all pregnancy is natural,” Rawley said.
After a few weeks, Rawley began experiencing intense morning sickness and based on her previous experiences, she and Eric began to wonder if they were pregnant with twins.
“I knew as soon as the wand touched my belly that it was going to be two,” Rawley said of her first ultrasound with Rose and Violet. But still, she asked the ultrasound technician, “Am I seeing what I think I’m seeing?”
She called her husband and told him “Both babies are healthy.” To Rawley’s chagrin, Eric answered nonchalantly that he was not surprised by her use of the plural “babies.”
In fact, looking back, both say the news of their one embryo splitting and resulting in their sons was the biggest shock they’ve experienced on their parenting journey.
Now parents of six aged 5 and younger, life is pretty chaotic and made none the easier by the pandemic. Amelia and Eloise are in prekindergarten at Mountain View Elementary School, which helps with the chaos, but both parents say you just have to lean into it.
“I still haven’t gotten my head around it,” Eric said.
“Sometimes, I look at him and say, ‘We have three sets of twins. We have six kids,’” Amelia said.
When people find out that the Rawleys have three sets of twins, the usual reaction is wonder and a few “Bless your hearts.”
But people are also very supportive. Ashton and Eric credit their support system for what sanity they have left. Both Ashton and Eric’s parents are local, and the community has risen to the occasion. Strangers have bought them items off of their baby registries or sent them money through Venmo when they learn their story.
As for the logistics of having six kids younger than school age, Ashton said they lower their expectations for themselves, and rely on a lot of communication and a lot of planning.
And as for Eric’s take on parenting three sets of twins: “There is no secret. We just do it.”
It doesn’t hurt that they have a very large cloth wagon to haul the 5 year olds and 2 and a half year olds in. In fact, they said if there is a secret, it’s the wagon.
Both the boys and older girls say they enjoy having a buddy. When Ashton asked Owen if he loves his brother, Wyatt, he answered: “Forever.”
The twins also think that everyone has a twin because of their family. When they play with dolls, every doll has a twin, Ashton said.
But the twins also have their “preferred” twins. The Rawleys call it Team A and Team B. Eloise, Owen and Violet are a grouping and Amelia, Wyatt and Rose are another.
“I tell people, whether you have one kid or six, they’re going to take all of your time and all of your energy, but you manage. Is it chaotic? Yes. But it’s worth it,” Ashton Rawley said.
And for those curious, yes, Ashton and Eric are done having twins, and kids in general.
