Dayton officials are asking for the public’s input on the town’s draft comprehensive plan.
On Feb. 13, the Dayton Town Council and its planning commission will hold a joint public hearing at 5:30 p.m. to consider adopting the town’s updated comprehensive plan.
By law, comprehensive plans must be updated every five years. Dayton’s draft can be viewed at the town hall from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or on the town’s website.
“Dayton is an exemplary small town with a sustainable economy that provides innovative public services while supporting a strong sense of community and quality of life and valuing our historic agricultural roots,” the draft plan states.
The draft begins with a summary of Dayton’s history and an overview of how the town plans to manage growth and address concerns about town makeup and administration, employment and commerce, transportation, public services and land use. It also looks into how those elements affect each other and the town’s future.
For land use, Dayton should encourage “efficient and orderly” development patterns that integrate residential, commercial, industrial, institutional and public use in the town. It also should encourage business expansion and the town should maintain and enhance its visual appeal and existing character, the draft plan states.
Dayton officials should maintain historical resources and coordinate land use decisions in the annexation area with Rockingham County officials, it states.
It states that Dayton should preserve an “attractive balance” between man-made objects and the environment and enhance its environmental stewardship.
To address population and housing, Dayton officials should encourage growth in adherence with town codes and ordinances and ensure that residential growth is supported by transportation and public services while maintaining Dayton’s quality of life, the draft states.
With more than 80 active businesses in town, Dayton should maintain the economic viability of the existing downtown while creating new opportunities for future business and increase its visibility in the community at large, the draft states. Dayton should maintain the town’s historic, small-town atmosphere as downtown properties are developed into commercial or public spaces, the draft states.
The draft comprehensive plan also outlines goals and objectives for town transportation, public services and facilities, public safety, water and sewer services, parks and recreation, beautification, cultural and historic resources and capital improvements.
