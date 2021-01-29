Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that Smiley’s Ice Cream, located at Mt. Crawford Creamery, will expand its business by creating a new ice cream manufacturing facility and retail store in Bridgewater.
The expansion is the result of a $1.15-million investment and will create eight new jobs.
Northam said as part of the expansion, the company will source an additional 18,000 gallons of Virginia-produced dairy and an additional 2,500 pounds of Virginia-grown fruits over the next three years.
Owner Derek Smiley started the business in 2001 and opened the first store in 2017.
The new facility will allow the business to more than double its production, increase storage and offer customers additional parking and seating areas, both inside and out.
