It was a celebration 10 years in the making as dozens of state and local officials, as well as nonprofit leaders and landowners, gathered at Valley Pike Farm to recognize the conservation accomplishments achieved in the Smith Creek Showcase Watershed.
For many, the declaration of the watershed felt like a week ago and many speakers grappled with the idea that it had truly been 10 years.
“It seems like yesterday we were at the red barn 10 years ago,” said Matt Lohr, former national U.S.D.A. Natural Resources Conservation Service chief. “I am glad to come back and celebrate the successes here.”
In June 2010, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the declaration of the Smith Creek Showcase Watershed and two other watersheds that were meant to show how partnerships can help clean the pollution in the Chesapeake Bay.
The goal of the project was to reduce nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment contributions from soil erosion, over application of nutrients, poor pasture management and uncontrolled animal access to streams, according to information provided by NRCS.
The watershed, which runs throughout Rockingham and Shenandoah counties, covers more than 67,000 acres and includes four watersheds — Dry Fork, Mountain Run, War Branch and Gap Creek.
The other two showcases, Upper Chester River in Maryland and Conewago Creek in Pennsylvania, have already concluded, according to NRCS, but Smith Creek remains a viable project.
Kathy Holm, NRCS Smith Creek Watershed coordinator, said 75% of the watershed was located in Rockingham County, while 25% was in Shenandoah County.
As part of the Smith Creek showcase project, a team of more than 20 partners led by NRCS spent the last 10 years helping farmers and other landowners voluntarily reduce nutrient and sediment runoff into the creek, which is part of the bay watershed.
Partners that participated in the showcase project included the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Shenandoah Valley Soil and Water Conservation District, Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River and Trout Unlimited.
“We can’t do what we do without the support from our partners,” Lohr said.
Bill Northey, under secretary for USDA Farm Production and Conservation, said it’s the partnerships that make a difference at the end of the day.
Since its dedication in 2010, partners have completed 350 farm resource inventories on 70% of the watershed’s acreage used for agriculture, installed more than 40.2 miles of livestock fencing and planted 3,375 acres of cover crops, according to NRCS.
“This showcases what can be accomplished,” said Joel Hensley, representing Rep. Ben Cline, R-Lexington.
Through extensive outreach, partners have also been able to accomplish applying nutrient management practices on 6,888 acres, developed plans for 35 waste storage facilities and implemented prescribed grazing on more than 1,000 acres.
Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring said she commends all federal, state and local officials, nonprofit organizations and landowners for their efforts over the last 10 years, adding the work done was a “huge deal.”
“It takes a village, certainly,” she said.
And while more than 8,300 acres have been treated through several conservation programs, Ring recognized there was still work left to be done in the watershed.
Guilliams told attendees that in Rockingham County there had been five volunteer tree planting events, two buffer cleanup projects and at least 10 demonstration events in the last 10 years.
“We have done a lot of conservation and I am proud of that,” he said.
In closing, NRCS provided information on a recent project being done by landowners Peyton and Myra Yancy, who began working with nonprofit Ridge to Reefs to install a denitrifying bioreactor. The bioreactor will help to reduce nitrogen levels in the spring and discharge treated water back into the watershed.
